Signing of FTA with UAE likely this month

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan was expected to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the upcoming visit of an Emirati delegation in the last week of this month, caretaker Commerce Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz announced on Sunday.

The UAE is Pakistan's third-largest trade partner after China and the United States. The Gulf country is also home to an estimated 1.8 million Pakistani expatriates and hence the second-largest source of remittances of more than E240 million after Saudi Arabia.

The UAE is also viewed as an ideal export destination by policymakers in Pakistan mainly because of its geographical proximity to the country which reduced transportation and freight costs. Ejaz said that the UAE delegation’s visit would be focused on trade, investment, and economy.

"An Emirates delegation is planned for end September to finalise the FTA," an Arab News report quoted Ejaz as saying.

The report added that the UAE had already signed FTAs with around nine countries and was working with Pakistan on it.

Pakistan's Ambassador to UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, told Arab News that both the countries were optimistic about signing the agreement, officially known as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), during the upcoming visit.

"There are some issues which are being negotiated and we would like to finalise the deal when they come," Tirmizi said. "A successful signing of the CEPA will potentially reduce trade tariffs that could significantly enhance Pakistan's income and revenue," Tirmizi added.

“Our bilateral trade has increased by 24% since last year. After CEPA our market access will increase here for the UAE. There are already many significant trade events which we attended and Pakistani presence is increasing in every sector be it food, health food, pharmaceuticals, and tourism," he said.

Jango said:
What do we export to UAE?
Mainly rice, bovine carcasses and half carcasses, men's/boys' cotton ensembles, guavas, and mangoes.

Of course, as an aside, in practice, depending on the exact FTAs you sign, you are also FTAing with all the other countries with which that country has FTAs. 😀
 
Jango said:
What do we export to UAE?
Irrelevant...

The main purpose behind the FTA is the unrestricted dumping of Indian products into Pakistani market through Dubai. It's already been happening for a number of years, but now it will be with full gusto and part of the overall concession/appeasement/surrender package sepoys have submitted to vis-a-vis their regional hindutva bosses...
 
here comes another route of smugling..... fta is useless for pakistan!
 
A Voice of Reason said:
Mainly rice, bovine carcasses and half carcasses, men's/boys' cotton ensembles, guavas, and mangoes.

Of course, as an aside, in practice, depending on the exact FTAs you sign, you are also FTAing with all the other countries with which that country has FTAs. 😀
So does signing a FTA mean that, taxes will reduce or something?

Lot more Indian products might get imported perhaps
 
FTA with China was an economic disaster for Pakistan. Pakistan exports fruits, nuts, and maybe meat to China. Everything else they don't need. FTA with UAE will be bad too. It's going to drive up imports and worsen CAD. It will also enable Indian goods to enter Pakistan

FTA are for two countries with different comparative advantages to offer to each other. Not for a bankrupt country to import from an economic powerhouse. When you have nothing to offer, don't embarrass yourself showing up.
 
HerbertPervert said:
FTA with China was an economic disaster for Pakistan. Pakistan exports fruits, nuts, and maybe meat to China. Everything else they don't need. FTA with UAE will be bad too. It's going to drive up imports and worsen CAD. It will also enable Indian goods to enter Pakistan

FTA are for two countries with different comparative advantages to offer to each other. Not for a bankrupt country to import from an economic powerhouse. When you have nothing to offer, don't embarrass yourself showing up.
yeah Pakistan shouldnt eb doing any fta with anyone. we are literally at the bottom!
 

