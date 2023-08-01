What's new

SIFC to ensure ‘ease of doing business’ for investors: COAS

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,118
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
There are vast mining opportunities in our country which will be realised through joint efforts, says Gen Asim
1690916873246.png

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday said the Pakistan government, along with state institutions, had ensured the establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), in order to bring all stakeholders to a single platform.

Addressing the Pakistan Mineral Summit in Islamabad, he said the SIFC had laid down new rules for ‘ease of doing business’ for domestic and foreign investors in the country.

“We will ensure an investor-friendly system that avoids unnecessary delays and provides easy terms and conditions for business. There are vast mining opportunities in our country which will be realised through joint efforts,” he added.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1686359362997014528

The army chief thanked the foreign delegates and investors for participating in the moot, which was the first such event in the country. He also thanked Barrick Gold Corporation CEO and President Mark Bristow and Saudi Mining Minister Engineer Khalid bin Saleh Al Madifar and other investors.

He stressed persistence for staying on the path of peace and prosperity and said the mineral-related projects were the stepping stone, which would eventually lead towards the development of the masses.

Also read: PM underlines need to explore precious natural resources

Referring to natural resources of the country, he said: “Just look at your country, from the snow-capped mountains to the vastness of the deserts, from the coastline to the plains. What else is not there in this land?”

“In Surah Rahman, Allah the Exalted has said: And which of the favours of your Lord will you deny?”

The army chief noted: “If the nation has profound commitment, then the sky is the limit and its vastness awaits us.”

He specifically referred to the Holy Quran: “Allah helps those who help themselves”.

He also read Allama Iqbal’s poem that underlined the need for an individual to remain steadfast in hard times and strengthen its faith in Allah Almighty to achieve his or her destination.

“It is our social responsibility to play our collective role in the country’s economy. We must never lose hope. Our land is endowed with many minerals and to fully utilise this potential, we invite foreign investors to play their role in discovering the hidden treasures of Pakistan,” he said.

The army chief emphasised on optimism and full faith in Allah Almighty. He recited verses 155 and 156 of Surah Al-Baqarah of the Holy Quran: “And We will certainly test you with fear and hunger and lives and wealth and fruits. When any trouble befalls them, they say; Indeed, we are from Allah and to Him we must return.”
tribune.com.pk

SIFC to ensure ‘ease of doing business’ for investors: COAS | The Express Tribune

There are vast mining opportunities in our country which will be realised through joint efforts, says Gen Asim
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
Clown - complete utter royal clown of the highest order ..... the more I see this clown and what he has done - the more i love my parents for getting out of there before i was born ...
 
Nice try, no one is interested in investing in a sepoy run banana republic where there is no rule of law and all elites are in fact above it. Courts are controlled from GHQ and the likes of Zardari, a bona fide daku, is a seasoned statesman with free reign of the country's biggest financial hub to loot, destroy and run into the ground literally.

Thanks but no thanks...only a fool of the highest order will invest in Pakistan, when all of its elites, including the generals invest in US, UK and the Gulf.

The world has moved onto the latest tech, AI, Space, Renewables, even IT and these colonial sepoy clowns are paving the way for growth in development in ancient technologies of mining and agriculture.
 

Similar threads

Signalian
Special Investment Facilitation Council: Igniting Pakistan's Economic Revival
Replies
7
Views
141
Mirzali Khan
Mirzali Khan
Edevelop
Pakistan opens gates for Gulf investment
Replies
9
Views
174
Puffin
P
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz vows to boost IT exports to $25bn
2
Replies
29
Views
359
SoulSpokesman
S
Edevelop
Pakistan aims for transformative $30-50b investment boost in agri sector
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
119
Views
3K
xyxmt
X
ghazi52
PM, COAS vow to address food insecurity, boost agricultural exports
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
84
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom