What's new

Shuttered down: traders strike nationwide over surging costs, runaway inflation

Kingdom come

Kingdom come

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jun 15, 2021
Messages
797
Reaction score
-3
Country
United Kingdom
Location
India
021915519a8aa1f.jpg

On Friday, caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said citizens would have to pay inflated bills as there is no “second option”.

“When you subsidise, you shift your fiscal obligations to the future. Rather than addressing the issue, you just delay it,” he told reporters in Islamabad.

The government raised petrol prices past the threshold of 300 rupees ($1) per litre for the first time this week.

That exchange rate against the dollar is the lowest in the nation’s 76-year history.

Meanwhile, fresh data showed year-on-year inflation in August stood at 27.4 percent, with motor fuel bills up eight per cent on July.

“The bills we have received this month exceed our earnings,” said Babar Mahmood, president of the Electronics Market Traders Union in Lahore.

“There is a growing disconnect between the general public and those in positions of power.”

A caretaker government has been ruling Pakistan since parliament was dissolved last month, charged with ushering in elections, although no date has yet been announced.

The interim leadership, and the terms of the IMF deal, were hashed out by previous prime minister Shehbaz Sharif at the head of a shaky coalition which battled to turn around the economy in its short tenure after ousting Imran Khan in 2022.

Imran, Pakistan’s most popular politician, is in prison battling a slew of legal cases he says are intended to keep him from contesting the polls.

www.brecorder.com

Shuttered down: traders strike nationwide over surging costs, runaway inflation

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of Pakistan traders shuttered their shops on Saturday, striking over soaring energy and fuel...
www.brecorder.com

@CallSignMaverick

@CallSignMaverick
 

Similar threads

Kingdom come
Petroleum dealers threaten nationwide strike
Replies
6
Views
123
Kingdom come
Kingdom come
GamoAccu
India's food price surge forces government measures to improve supplies
Replies
2
Views
103
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
beijingwalker
India's tomato prices surge over 300%, sparking theft and turmoil
Replies
5
Views
123
dbc
dbc
ghazi52
Petrol price soars to record Rs305 following yet another massive hike
Replies
12
Views
161
ghazi52
ghazi52
Clutch
Failed Nation Report: Pakistanis protesting Electricity Bills
2
Replies
24
Views
659
AsianLion
AsianLion

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom