Should PTI be declared as a terrorist Organization?

Should PTI be declared as a terrorist Organization?

1) PTI engineered May 9th, 2023 riots against the state of Pakistan

2) PTI Government released TTP terrorists from the Pakistani jails

3) IK praised Taliban on various international forums and on Western media channels to implicate Pakistan and facilitate to put Pakistan FATF grey list

4) IK & PTI have been issues statements against the institutions of Pakistan to undermine the state

5) IK & PTI encourage anti-Pakistani activities like encouraging people to no celebrate Pakistani Independence day on the 14th August

It is apparant PTI is no different that Organizations like ISIS, Al Qaeda, boko haram and other terror outfits.

PTI is a on the payroll of the jewish lobby to create an color revolution in Pakistan and confiscate Pakistani nukes.

May 9 riots were Pakistan's ‘9/11 attack' on its national interests: Iqbal​


tribune.com.pk

May 9 riots were Pakistan's ‘9/11 attack': Iqbal | The Express Tribune

Says enemies of Pakistan kept celebrating subversive activities of PTI
tribune.com.pk


Govt releases over 100 TTP prisoners as ‘goodwill gesture’​


tribune.com.pk

Govt releases over 100 TTP prisoners as ‘goodwill gesture’ | The Express Tribune

Officials say most of freed Taliban inmates have not completed six-month de-radicalisation and rehabilitation process
tribune.com.pk


Taliban have broken ‘the shackles of slavery,’ says Pakistan PM Imran Khan​

www.independent.co.uk

Taliban have broken ‘the shackles of slavery,’ says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Mr Khan was criticised for his double standards
www.independent.co.uk

Hold 'top intelligence official' responsible for future assassination attempt, says Imran​


tribune.com.pk

Top official behind assassination attempts, claims Imran | The Express Tribune

PTI chief announces rallies in support of the chief justice, Constitution
tribune.com.pk
 

