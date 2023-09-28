Should Pakistan accept LOC as international border between Pakistan and India, Although I am against that

Muji.Iqbal
Should Pakistan accept LOC as international border between Pakistan and India?
Although I am against this, but someone said look at the map, Pakistan can still survive as a country and has a border with China.
Pakistan still got something out of Kashmir.
If we accept LOC as international border, Pakistan would still survive. Meaning Partition was right along.
United Nations said hold a plebiscite to determine the destiny of the land in Kashmir region.
India failed to hold its side of the deal to hold a plebiscite.
Kashmir I can understand, and Pakistan has a valid claim on Kashmir because UN says Kashmir is disputed territory and a plebiscite is supposed to happen in Kashmir to determine the destiny of the land. Also Kashmir is a Muslim majority region. We should have gotten it during partition.
@Dalit
@Areesh
@waz
@LeGenD
Your views?
Last edited: