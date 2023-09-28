What's new

Should Pakistan accept LOC as international border between Pakistan and India, Although I am against that

Should Pakistan accept LOC as international border between Pakistan and India?

Although I am against this, but someone said look at the map, Pakistan can still survive as a country and has a border with China.
Pakistan still got something out of Kashmir.

1695868647463.jpeg


If we accept LOC as international border, Pakistan would still survive. Meaning Partition was right along.

United Nations said hold a plebiscite to determine the destiny of the land in Kashmir region.
India failed to hold its side of the deal to hold a plebiscite.

Kashmir I can understand, and Pakistan has a valid claim on Kashmir because UN says Kashmir is disputed territory and a plebiscite is supposed to happen in Kashmir to determine the destiny of the land. Also Kashmir is a Muslim majority region. We should have gotten it during partition.



@Dalit
@Areesh
@waz
@LeGenD

Your views?
 
No way.

Kashmir and Khalistan are critical to balkanize India.
 
Khalistan would never happen. Sikhs make only 1-2% of Indian population.

Kashmir I can understand, and Pakistan has a valid claim on Kashmir because UN says Kashmir is disputed territory and a plebiscite is supposed to happen in Kashmir to determine the destiny of the land. Also Kashmir is a Muslim majority region. We should have gotten it during partition.
 
That would cause a grand national pastime (rivalry with India) to go away and has the dangerous consequence of people wondering why the heck do we spend all the money on military so that they live high on the hog when others are suffering. That is not desirable for the establishment.
 
Northern Pakistan territories like Kashmir must be integrated with Pakistan as per the Partition agreement.
 
People in Pakistan want peace, but Kashmir needs to be solved in a fair manner through plebiscite.

Pakistan should become a frontline state for NATO to balkanize India.
 
Pakistan is not getting additional benefits except taking revenge for BD separation through Kashmir. Otherwise, you are very much connected to China and Central Asia through the part of Kashmir that is within your control.
 
And who are you to dictate what the Pakistani government should or should not do? You are not a Pakistani, you have no right to comment.
 
Yes you are one of the few Indians who are sensible-minded.

Thing is, we do not think LOC is a fair solution because the whole Kashmir region is Muslim majority. We should have gotten all of Kashmir during partition. There is supposed to be a plebiscite to determine the destiny of the land.

Thats why I disagree with making LOC the international border. I just want to see what other Pakistanis think about it.
 
We do not want peace with India.

We want pieces of India.
 
I am nobody to dictate should or should not, but almost anybody can understand that a goose that lays golden eggs should not be killed.
 

