Should I get a PC or a PlayStation?

May 10, 2023
368
-1
Pakistan
Pakistan
So, I'm an old geezer in his 30s looking for a budget-oriented gaming 'machine' in around ~100-125k price range. I think it's the perfect time to play some games I've been meaning to play for the past decade or so! Plus, I'm also about to get married and I'm pretty sure I soon won't have the luxury of playing video games.

Now, here's the thing: I've never owned a console in my life!

I don't know how to play with a controller! However, I do appreciate the simplicity and ease of use of a console. I like the idea of just sitting back, relax, and then just click on a game and start playing right away. No fuss, no frustration, no drama.

Meanwhile, I've had several PCs which I built personally as I was a hardware buff in my teens.

My last "gaming PC" was an old Core 2 Quad Q6600 with 4GB of RAM and an Nvidia GTS250 1GB. Believe it or not, that thing was actually head and shoulders above the likes of PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. I played a number of games such as Fallout 3, New Vegas, Mass Effect Trilogy at a rock-solid 768p 60FPS whereas both PS3 and X360 ran them at like 30FPS locked. What else? It even managed to run GTA-V at a pretty solid ~45ish FPS.

With a PC, I'll most "definitely" be pirating games from the likes of FitGirl, R.G Mechanics, Dodi, you name it. I mean, why not, right?! However, I've no idea what kind of PC I should get. I'm thinking hexa-core with something like a 4GB GPU or something? Can someone guide me here as I'm a bit out of touch with the PC market.

As for the console, I'm considering the Xbox Series S as with an Xbox, you've the option to play your Xbox games on the PC (in case I do end up building a PC in the distant future, assuming I keep breathing) + there's also the Xbox Game Pass which sounds pretty good.

I'm also considering a PlayStation 4 Pro, which I can find brand new for around ~125k but then I won't have much dough left to buy games and other crap.

Any ideas?
 
Pc has way better picture quality than consoles.
But gaming PC are expensive to build and need upgrading after 2 years.
Consoles are peace of mind. You buy a console, you play games for the next 5 years or more.
 
Get a PS5. Gaming PC you may never get the right specs.
Isn't PS5 like ~175k?

That's WAY out of my budget, I'm afraid! I only have like ~125k or $400 to spend.

Plus, I heard PS5s run pretty hot in our harsh climate?

Pc has way better picture quality than consoles.
But gaming PC are expensive to build and need upgrading after 2 years.
Consoles are peace of mind. You buy a console, you play games for the next 5 years or more.
Yeah, that's the problem. I'll have to cough up like $1,500 to build a future-proof PC.

I mean, GPUs alone now cost 100k!
 
Don't get PS5 until they solved the harddrive issue, both version of PS5 now only offer 800+ gig memory, it may be enough for 4 games, then you need to delete some of your game. Buying a HDD expansion is as expensive as buying a PS5 Alone, so unless they have a 2TB/3TB version, it's not worth getting PS5.

Last gen gaming PC is enough for gaming, but I will stay clear of pirate game as gaming company now have a lot of way to track people playing illegal copy.
 
Last gen gaming PC is enough for gaming, but I will stay clear of pirate game as gaming company now have a lot of way to track people playing illegal copy.
I'm mainly interested in offline gaming. Too damn old to play multiplayers with a bunch of whiny-arse kiddies!

The reason I don't want a PS5 is because:

1. It's around ~175k here i.e well outside of my budget.
2. I'm really looking forward to playing Starfield... which I believe is an Xbox/PC exclusive.

My preference is PC as I love piracy but I wouldn't mind getting the baby Xbox Series S.

PC,don't waste your money on new consoles.
Any idea what kind of PC should I get?

@jhungary
 
For your budget, I would advise getting a newer variant of the PS4.

The Series S is not worth it's salt from what my friends have said.

With a PC, it is often going to be more difficult to maintain with a lower budget, as well as the fact that you won't get as good quality with the budget that you have, compared to of you used it for a PS4.
 
I'm mainly interested in offline gaming. Too damn old to play multiplayers with a bunch of whiny-arse kiddies!
I know exactly what you mean! I'm really more of a single-player game fan too. I do play a multiplayer game though often 😂

As for the PC,I don't know much,I recently (couple months ago) bought a new CPU,RAM and motherboard. Still waiting for a friend to install all that and format my PC. I had to research the upgrades on my own by comparison sites and checking out what was available at some Greek stores.
 
Don't get PS5 until they solved the harddrive issue, both version of PS5 now only offer 800+ gig memory, it may be enough for 4 games, then you need to delete some of your game. Buying a HDD expansion is as expensive as buying a PS5 Alone, so unless they have a 2TB/3TB version, it's not worth getting PS5.

Last gen gaming PC is enough for gaming, but I will stay clear of pirate game as gaming company now have a lot of way to track people playing illegal copy.
Lmao they can't stop people from pirating games.
 
It depends, because PC is a shitload expensive now.
If you have about $750-$1000 to feed for a good CPU or a GPU, PC.

If not, get a PS5.

For comparison, you can get a good GPU (4080 - 4090 or 7900XTX) more than the price of a PS5 nowadays.
 
For your budget, I would advise getting a newer variant of the PS4.
That sounds like a good idea as well.

Do you think I should just get an old PS4 vanilla for like ~30-40k, get it jail-breaked, and save myself a whole bunch of monies?! Would be nice to play The Last of Us 1 + 2 + other single-player games like RDR2, Cyberpunk, Fallout 4, etc. though I'll definitely miss the chance to play Starfield!

In any case, what exactly are the risks of getting a used console? I'm assuming they'd be a PITA to get fixed in Pakistan?

Anyone?
 
Budget wise speaking..its much better to have PlayStation 4..

For PC you are going to need atleast 1200-1300$ usd worth .

In that amount you can buy a PS4.. due to semiconductor crisis.. ps5 launch was botched and sony now extended ps4 support.. atleast for next 4-5 years there will be games for ps4..offcourse fps and tps games are better on PC

Ps4. + Psvr set + racing wheel will be lesser than pc.


PS. speaking as an owner of ps2 and ps4.. also have a low grade gaming laptop
 
It depends, because PC is a shitload expensive now.
If you have about $750-$1000 to feed for a good CPU or a GPU, PC.

If not, get a PS5.

For comparison, you can get a good GPU (4080 - 4090 or 7900XTX) more than the price of a PS5 nowadays.
I was thinking more along the lines of something like an RX6600 (~60k, as per PPG Facebook group) + a Ryzen 5 3600.

A seller there is willing to build me the whole thing for 140k or roughly 490 bucks.

Do you think it's a good idea?
 
I used to game until few years ago and during the pandemic lockdown, my trusty old PS4 still works.
 

