What's new

Should 20 additional marks be granted while admitting for professional degree in Universities??

Should 20 additional marks be granted while admitting for professional degree in Universities??

  • Yes, how it is helpful obtaining a professional degree??

  • No, why it should not be granted??

  • Don't know.

Results are only viewable after voting.
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
5,190
Reaction score
-17
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Poll: Should 20 additional marks be granted while admitting for professional degree in Universities??

The CJP has formed a three-judge special bench, led by Justice Isa, to hear a suo motu case related to examining the grant of 20 additional marks to a Hafiz-e-Quran student while admitting them for an MBBS/BDS degree.

The bench would see if it fell in line with the MBBS and BDS (Admission, House Job and Internship) Regulations 2018.

The suo motu was numbered last year.

Other members of the bench are Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Shahid Waheed.

The bench will take up the matter on March 15.

It was reported in January last year that a bench led by Justice Isa while hearing a matter had questioned the additional marks for Hafiz-e-Quran students.

Hafiz-e-Quran students are awarded 20 additional marks in merit for undergraduate admissions in any degree programme.

The court had issued notices to the federation, Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), and others.
The bench had questioned why additional marks should be given for admission to medical and other universities on the basis of being a Hafiz-e-Quran.
 
Because, while being a Hafiz is good, there's no guarantee you'll be able to summon the angels to help you out during a surgery.

Making religious education a part of mainstream education should be our goal. Instead of these stop gap measures like affirmative actions BS. Also, not fair to other students.
 
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
Poll: Should 20 additional marks be granted while admitting for professional degree in Universities??

The CJP has formed a three-judge special bench, led by Justice Isa, to hear a suo motu case related to examining the grant of 20 additional marks to a Hafiz-e-Quran student while admitting them for an MBBS/BDS degree.

The bench would see if it fell in line with the MBBS and BDS (Admission, House Job and Internship) Regulations 2018.

The suo motu was numbered last year.

Other members of the bench are Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Shahid Waheed.

The bench will take up the matter on March 15.

It was reported in January last year that a bench led by Justice Isa while hearing a matter had questioned the additional marks for Hafiz-e-Quran students.

Hafiz-e-Quran students are awarded 20 additional marks in merit for undergraduate admissions in any degree programme.

The court had issued notices to the federation, Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), and others.
The bench had questioned why additional marks should be given for admission to medical and other universities on the basis of being a Hafiz-e-Quran.
Click to expand...
If it materializes Pakistani doctors can say goodbye to a career in NHS (UK), USA or other Western countries.
 
El Sidd said:
Promotion of state religion is a constitutional duty of the State and institutions.

Ever read the constitution?
Click to expand...
Why stop at 20 marks. Why not give the Hufaaz 40 marks then?
In fact, why have an entry exam for them, or even the normal course of study where you have them study worldly affairs, wasting time that could be spent studying more religion and in Promotion of state religion. Why not just hand them an MBBS degree the minute they show up? Or maybe deliver it to their house so they don't have to spare time from their noble pursuits.
 
villageidiot said:
Why stop at 20 marks. Why not give the Hufaaz 40 marks then?
In fact, why have an entry exam for them, or even the normal course of study where you have them study worldly affairs, wasting time that could be spent studying more religion and in Promotion of state religion. Why not just hand them an MBBS degree the minute they show up? Or maybe deliver it to their house so they don't have to spare time from their noble pursuits.
Click to expand...

20, 40 or 10 is a matter for the institutions to decide. I can imagine a higher point score for a law degree compared to others.
 
Aby kis k 20 marks hain
Ye to bta do
An heading me likha hai na poll me?
 
Marks given to Hafiz e Quran is just because to save vote bank by Politicians.

Mullah Happy to Sub Happy
 
Acetic Acid said:
Aby kis k 20 marks hain
Ye to bta do
An heading me likha hai na poll me?
Click to expand...

20 extra marks are being granted to Hafiz-e-Quran for all professional degrees in all public sector universities.


2. Merit Determination


The comparative merit of applicants will be determined on the basis of adjusted admission marks obtained by them in these examinations:-
  • a. For applicant with H.S.C. (Pre Engineering) as the highest qualification:
    • i. H.S.S.C (Pre-Engg.) or equivalent including 70% Sports and Hafiz-e-Quran marks
    • ii. Entry Test marks 30%
  • b. For applicants with B.Sc. or B.A. Sc. as the highest qualification:
    • i. B.Sc. or B.A. Sc including Sports and 70% Hafiz-e-Quran marks or H.S.S.C (Pre-Engg.) or equivalent including Sports and Hafiz-e-Quran marks, in whichever a student has the highest %age
    • ii. Entry Test Marks 30%
  • C. For applicants having Diploma of Associate Engineer as the highest qualification (for fixed seats only)
    • i. Diploma of Associate Engineer including 70% Sports and Hafiz-e-Quran marks
    • ii. Entry Test Marks 30%
  • D. For applicants having B.Tech. Pass as the highest qualification (for fixed seats only)
    • i. B.Tech. Pass including Sports and Hafiz-e- 70% Quran marks or Diploma of Associate Engineer including Sports and Hafiz-e-Quran marks, in whichever a student has the highest % age
    • ii. EntryTest Marks 30%

UET Lahore | Admission Rules for Undergraduate

UET Lahore is the oldest Engineering Educational Institution of Pakistan, Established in 1921
uet.edu.pk uet.edu.pk

1678423267872.png


 
????????????

  • Biology degree , explain connection to Hafiz e quran
  • Physics , Law of Motion or Thermodynamics , and what connection it has to Hafiz e quran

And don't claim "Roohani Connection"

Must be trying to , ensure more Yellow Turban Fellas get into Government Jobs







This is Shosha to divide the Youth
  • Degree for Science has no connection to Hifz-e-Quran
  • It creates a nice little divide between Religious people and Average Religious people
  • There are no Jobs which is the funny part of this Shosha , but it divides the Youth in 2 groups (Key point, that job will go to Politician Grandson)
  • Notice I even started to debate about logic of this provision as absurd as it sounded
 
Last edited:
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
Poll: Should 20 additional marks be granted while admitting for professional degree in Universities??

The CJP has formed a three-judge special bench, led by Justice Isa, to hear a suo motu case related to examining the grant of 20 additional marks to a Hafiz-e-Quran student while admitting them for an MBBS/BDS degree.

The bench would see if it fell in line with the MBBS and BDS (Admission, House Job and Internship) Regulations 2018.

The suo motu was numbered last year.

Other members of the bench are Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Shahid Waheed.

The bench will take up the matter on March 15.

It was reported in January last year that a bench led by Justice Isa while hearing a matter had questioned the additional marks for Hafiz-e-Quran students.

Hafiz-e-Quran students are awarded 20 additional marks in merit for undergraduate admissions in any degree programme.

The court had issued notices to the federation, Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), and others.
The bench had questioned why additional marks should be given for admission to medical and other universities on the basis of being a Hafiz-e-Quran.
Click to expand...
Big NO! They memorized Qur'an for Allah SWT, they'll get what is promised to them in the herefter... State doesn't owe them anything for it... And it is an injustice to the people who didn't memorize Qur'an and especially injustice to the minorities... A Christian student filed a case in Lahore bc he lost a merit seat to a Hafiz e Qur'an bc of those extra 20 marks...but the court ruled against him...
 
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
Poll: Should 20 additional marks be granted while admitting for professional degree in Universities??

The CJP has formed a three-judge special bench, led by Justice Isa, to hear a suo motu case related to examining the grant of 20 additional marks to a Hafiz-e-Quran student while admitting them for an MBBS/BDS degree.

The bench would see if it fell in line with the MBBS and BDS (Admission, House Job and Internship) Regulations 2018.

The suo motu was numbered last year.

Other members of the bench are Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Shahid Waheed.

The bench will take up the matter on March 15.

It was reported in January last year that a bench led by Justice Isa while hearing a matter had questioned the additional marks for Hafiz-e-Quran students.

Hafiz-e-Quran students are awarded 20 additional marks in merit for undergraduate admissions in any degree programme.

The court had issued notices to the federation, Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), and others.
The bench had questioned why additional marks should be given for admission to medical and other universities on the basis of being a Hafiz-e-Quran.
Click to expand...

Why didn't CJ Isa excuse himself from this bench? Did he not believe at the time that the formation of such a bench was not a part of the powers of CJP?
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Justice Isa questions provisions of 'special bench' constitution
Replies
1
Views
974
Thəorətic Muslim
Thəorətic Muslim
villageidiot
Special bench orders putting off all Supreme Court suo motu cases
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
98
Views
5K
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Crisis deepens as another judge quits SC bench hearing poll delay case
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Justice Qazi Faez Isa — Pakistan’s judicial maverick
Replies
12
Views
331
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Law minister says govt won’t accept SC hasty decision in polls delay case
2
Replies
16
Views
743
Thevilone
Thevilone

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom