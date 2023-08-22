Shocked! Indians create/spread fake news every minute.

GreatHanWarrior
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 27, 2022
- Messages
- 1,316
- Reaction score
- -2
- Country
- Location
As we know. Indians are skilled at lying and creating fake news. And spreading fake news.
Indians are spreading the news of Chinese submarines exploding like Indian submarines. The Indians make it seem real.
but. Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense News ～ “We have a detailed understanding of the situation around Taiwan. However, we cannot confirm that a Chinese submarine accident occurred”.
As always... Just like 2020. The Indians claimed to have killed 108 PLA soldiers.
The list comes from “Water Margin”.
Indians may think that Chinese people are illiterate like Indians. Indians may think that Chinese people do not read traditional Chinese literature....
Of course. It is also possible that fake news in India only deceives Indians.
But we don't know why Indians have the courage to bring fake Indian news to the world...
