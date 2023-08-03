What's new

Shijiazhuang (Hebei, China) to Yen Vien (Hanoi, Vietnam) direct rail freight route is open

AViet

From 02 Aug 2023, the direct freight train between Shijiazhuang to Hanoi is open. The train will comprise 23 cars for 800 tonnes, and takes 4 - 5 days to complete the 2,700 km distance.

www.baogiaothong.vn

Mở tuyến liên vận quốc tế Thạch Gia Trang - Yên Viên

Tàu hàng chuyên tuyến Thạch Gia Trang - Yên Viên đến Hà Nội, chính thức mở tuyến liên vận quốc tế mới giữa Việt Nam - Trung Quốc.
www.baogiaothong.vn www.baogiaothong.vn

Currently, the 160 km dual gauge (1000 - 1435 mm) rail line between Hanoi and Dong Dang on the border with China is degraded and slow (average 40 km/h). Built originally by the French, it was aided another rail to accomodate Chinese trains during the anti-America war.

The future plan is to built a totally new line (double tracked, 250 km/h), but timeline is unknown. AFAIK, on the Chinese side, the high speed railway from Nanning to Pingxiang (on the border) is almost completed.
 

