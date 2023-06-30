What's new

Shehbaz comes up with economic revival plan as Pakistan secures IMF deal

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday took the nation into confidence over deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing a press conference in Governor House Lahore, Shehbaz also talked about the economic revival plan of Pakistan as he said that everyone would have to put efforts for uplifting the country.

“Debts and loans are not the solution as we have to get rid of them and focus on our own domestic resources,” said the prime minister.

Shehbaz added that all the institutions including judiciary, parliament and defense institutions will have to put their efforts jointly to make Pakistan a strong country economically.

"We have to bring investment from the gulf countries and we’ll now focus on the agricultural sector to create employment opportunities. Pakistan is full of natural resources and we’ll give four million employment opportunities by using them," said the PM.

Talking about the IMF deal, Shehbaz Sharif said, "Pakistan has managed to get $3 billion after a hectic exercise and meetings in Paris turned out to be the turning point. We have gotten a crippling economy when we take the charge and attempts are being made to halt the agreement with IMF."

Finance Ministers of two provinces refused to write letter to the IMF and it was meant to default the country but Almighty helped us and now we have secured the deal, Shehbaz added.

Shehbaz Sharif said during the last three months China helped Pakistan significantly by providing about $5 billion and saved the country from default.

He also appreciated Saudi Arabia, UAE, Islamic Development Bank and other friendly countries for their generous help during critical time.

The prime minister said that the PTI government breached the deal with IMF. The prime minister said incumbent government had signed an agreement for LNG import with Azerbaijan at cheaper rate and it would benefit the country.

He said during the last one year, incumbent government signed agreements for import of wheat, fertilizer and energy on discounted rate and benefited the country.
These morons delayed the deal by almost an year because of their own stupidity and arrogance of Dar.

By the way, when IK made a deal with IMF it was selling the country to IMF. Is it halal and kosher now?
 
Dalit said:
3 more billion added to a staggering debt. The beggar did exactly what he promised. Beg. Well done boys.
These crime beggars are hailing this as a huge success, as a matter of fact it's only a standby agreement for 9 months, the original IMF deal has expired, this IMF deal will break the backbone of the public with huge increases in gas, electric and fuel.
 

