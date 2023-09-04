She Rose From Poverty as China Prospered. Then It Made Her Poor Again.

It's a common story of capitalism.



Outside China we also have similar story.



A story about a person who borrowed some money from the bank.



Because of the bad situation, he lost his business, unable to pay to the bank.



So, he is blacklisted.



Once the situation gets better and he wants to start a business, he is not allowed to borrow money anymore from the bank because of his history.





There is also a story about a big bank owner failure.



A government decides to increase the interest rate, destroying the value of old obligations.



Because the bank is holding much of the old obligation, the bank is unable to sell it at the original price they bought several years ago.



Hearing the bank is losing money, the public went frenzy to withdraw their money in rush.



Because of lack of money, the bank owner declares bankruptcy.



The bank owner was a hardworking person, he worked hard as a diligent factory worker, opening a small food stall, up to one day he was able to open a bank and make it big.



But with just a small government decision, he went bankrupt, all his decades of hard work are vaporizing in just a single night.





Etc etc etc.