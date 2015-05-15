Shandur Polo Festival

Shandur Polo FestivalLet other people play at other things the King of Games is still the Game of KingsPolo gladiators, and, super horses, from Chitral, and, Gilgit, trek to Shandur (12,000ft – 3700m), aka ‘the highest polo ground in the world’, for an annual three-day polo tournament. Shandur is a mountainous coliseum, where even oxygen is a luxury.Four teams of six players each, from both sides, graded A through D, with A being the best, are pitted against each other. There are almost no rules compared to more genteel forms of polo.Freestyle poloTwo chukkas (periods) of thirty minutes each, one horse per player, no handicap system, and, recently, punching faces, was disallowed. Scoring ends switch after a goal is scored. Also, the scorer gets to hold up the ball in his hands, gallop down the field, and, hit an aerial shot – called a ‘Tampokh”, towards the new scoring end.2012 marked another remarkable year in Shandur’s 80-odd year history of free-style polo. As expected the weaker D-teams offered little more than frequent scenes of players falling off their mounts, and, narrowly escaping serious injuries. Unruly members of the crowd frustrated with the outcome of the match caused a riot, and, security officials had to fire a couple of rounds of tear gas to disperse the crowd.The show went on and the next couple of matches of the day were enthralling. Chitral’s C-team defeated Gilgit’s C- team 8-5. Prince Riazuddin masterfully captained his side, made up of Chitrali stars, Maqsood, Iltaf Ali Shah, Muzafaruddin, and, Man-of-the-Match, Maqbool o Braar. Their experienced teamwork comprehensively overwhelmed their rivals.Surprisingly, Chitral’s B-team lost to their Gilgiti counterparts 4-9. Incorrect team selection was identified as the cause of their defeat. It was the first time in the last five years that Chitral’s B-team lost. Gilgit supporters danced, and, cheered their victors.Tribal dancers keep their hair long especially for their version of the Attan, where they put their hand on their hips and weave their head in circlesNo one could have asked for a better build up to the final day of the polo festival. Exciting matches, music, Khattak, Bhitani, Tribal, Chitrali dancers, and, a late night display of mesmerising fireworks in a star studded sky above Shandur, had set the mood alight.It was fitting that Brad Sander, the paragliding world record holder for highest solo flight 25,400ft- 7750m, flew the polo ball on to the ground. KP MNA Ms. Shagufta Malik then threw the ball to the players, signalling the start of play.Within the first minute Gilgit scored. Chitral equalised almost as quickly, courtesy a skilful tap-in, by Shehzad Ahmed on his nimble footed horse named “Parinda”. There was no turning back from there on for Chitral. Their red-shirt players displayed excellent horsemanship and mallet work. By halftime the damage had been done. Chitral went on to win by five goals, 10-5.Shehzad Ahmed was named Man-of-the- Match for his 4 goals, team captain Prince Sikander ul Mulk, and, Mohammad Hussain, scored 3 each. Mehraj, Israr Wali, and, Izhar Ali, played superb defence.Before Sikander could lift the giant Shandur trophy, he, and, his team were lifted off the ground by dancing supporters. The polo player Prince and his horse ‘Saab’, have led Chitral into a Golden Age of Polo, with 5 wins in the last 6 years.Shandur ended much the same way it began, with a celebration of the best horses and players. As the saying goes “Let other people play at other things. The King of Games is still the Game of Kings”.* In memory of the Legendary King of Mastuj– Khushwaqt ul Mulk