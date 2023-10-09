Shameful - Pakistan, Turkey, Bangaldesh and other Muslims countries

Raj-Hindustani
May 4, 2019
Isn't it disheartening that these nations only show lip service on international venues and platforms when Palestinians are being killed while they are at war rather than actually assisting them?
Can they only offer LIP services?
Can they go against the United States and Israel?
Will they do anything for Palestinians, or will they just cry like crocodiles in the end?
This is their chance to demonstrate their concern for Palestine, and if they are unable to, they should stop producing such dramas in the future.
They need support, as the same way Ukrainians are getting from other countries
