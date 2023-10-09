What's new

Shameful - Pakistan, Turkey, Bangaldesh and other Muslims countries

Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
May 4, 2019
Messages
5,045
Reaction score
-39
Country
India
Location
India
Isn't it disheartening that these nations only show lip service on international venues and platforms when Palestinians are being killed while they are at war rather than actually assisting them?

Can they only offer LIP services?

Can they go against the United States and Israel?

Will they do anything for Palestinians, or will they just cry like crocodiles in the end?

This is their chance to demonstrate their concern for Palestine, and if they are unable to, they should stop producing such dramas in the future.

They need support, as the same way Ukrainians are getting from other countries
 
Why don't Indians join IDF to show their support for Israel? Or not taking back Azad Kashmir, which was "occupied by Pakistan"? Or save Tibet from brutal Chinese "occupation" ?
I think you're smart enough to realize that people's reactions on social media dont have effect on real politics.
Also Palestine was able to capture so many towns from Israel thanks to help from other Muslims.
 
Trisolaran said:
Why don't Indians join IDF to show their support for Israel? Or not taking back Azad Kashmir, which was "occupied by Pakistan"? Or save Tibet from brutal Chinese "occupation" ?
I think you're smart enough to realize that people's reactions on social media dont have effect on real politics.
Also Palestine was able to capture so many towns from Israel thanks to help from other Muslims.
Click to expand...
The USA is the only superpower standing with them, so they don't need anyone else.

But Palestinians needed help very badly. This is the time they need most.

Are these countries only able to offer LIP services?

Also Palestine was able to capture so many towns from Israel thanks to help from other Muslims.

Do you believe they can hold the current positions? As i said, they need help and help very badly.
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
The USA is the only superpower standing with them, so they don't need anyone else.

But Palestinians needed help very badly. This is the time they need most.

Are these countries only able to offer LIP services?

Also Palestine was able to capture so many towns from Israel thanks to help from other Muslims.

Do you believe they can hold the current positions? As i said, they need help and help very badly.
Click to expand...
bro go **** your selves with yo slumdog shit ganga Brathers you guys go kill yourselves
 
Samurayr said:
bro go **** your selves with yo slumdog shit ganga Brathers you guys go kill yourselves
Click to expand...

isn't i asked legit questions?

Bombing has not stopped ‘even for a minute’​

Refaat al Areer, a Gaza resident, tells Al Jazeera of what it was spending the night under constant sound of Israeli bombardment in the besieged enclave.
“We have run out of adjectives to describe the Israeli bombing of whole blocks, targeting Palestinian families as they slept, targeting mosques, businesses and residential areas.
“The night was unprecedented. We barely slept. The situation was terrifying.
“I think this is just going to be the beginning because the bombs have not stopped for 10 hours, not even for a minute.”

www.aljazeera.com

Israel says it is in ‘full control’ of areas along Gaza border

Death toll surpasses 1,100 as Israel pounds Gaza and fierce battles continue between Hamas gunmen and Israeli troops.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

 

Similar threads

Homo Sapiens
Believe it or not, justice will prevail in Palestine.
Replies
2
Views
227
Kuru
Kuru
beijingwalker
Israel Urges China to Show Solidarity After Beijing Fails to Condemn Hamas Attacks
Replies
11
Views
97
arjunk
arjunk
beijingwalker
US to hike military aid, send military ships and aircraft closer to Israel
2 3
Replies
31
Views
185
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
Mehdipersian
Why muslims don't support Palestinians? They need weapons
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
107
Views
2K
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
lydian fall
Israeli Forces Kill Five Palestinian Youth in Past 24 Hours in West Bank, Gaza
Replies
0
Views
166
lydian fall
lydian fall

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom