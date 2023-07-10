What's new

Shahzad Akbar believes Nawaz Sharif to be great person, blames Bajwa for current scenario

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
4,724
Reaction score
-17
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Shahzad Akbar believes Nawaz Sharif to be great person, blames Bajwa for current scenario​

1688977887464.png


Cabinet didn’t bother to see papers, Vawda was offered ‘toffee’ after which he just asked where to sign, says former adviser

Former adviser on accountability Shahzad Akbar blamed General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa for the current situation.

Talking informally to journalists in London, Shahzad Akbar said that Nawaz Sharif is a good man, General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa was against us and he is responsible for the destruction, Qamar Javed Bajwa is responsible for the current situation of the country.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif has got the taste of prime minister, I already knew that our government will be overthrown.

The former accountability adviser said that the cabinet did not bother to see the papers. He said that after objection Faisal Vawda was offered a ‘toffee’ after which he just asked where was he required to sign.

Shahzad Akbar further said that I do not see elections happening this year, I did not have executive authority in the PTI government.

It should be noted that Shahzad Akbar was the advisor to Imran Khan on accountability during the PTI regime while he was also made the head of the Asset Recovery Unit, but in the last days of the government, Imran Khan removed Shahzad Akbar from the responsibilities.

minutemirror.com.pk

Shahzad Akbar believes Nawaz Sharif to be great person, blames Bajwa for current scenario

Former adviser on accountability Shahzad Akbar blamed General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa for the current situation. Talking informally to journalists in London, Shahzad Akbar said that Nawaz Sharif is a good man, General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa was against us and he is responsible for the...
minutemirror.com.pk minutemirror.com.pk
 
Question is why nawazu want others to prove he is a great leader ? Keun shak ha nawazu aor usky supporters ko ?
 
Riz said:
Question is why nawazu want others to prove he is a great leader ? Keun shak ha nawazu aor usky supporters ko ?
Click to expand...
It's incredible how much this man is hated yet the military supports him. Sadly the military has lost the hearts and minds of the nation
 
Trango Towers said:
It's incredible how much this man is hated yet the military supports him. Sadly the military has lost the hearts and minds of the nation
Click to expand...
Military was same since the ages , laken itny zaleel hongay yeh humain ab pata chala :lol:
 
Trango Towers said:
It's incredible how much this man is hated yet the military supports him. Sadly the military has lost the hearts and minds of the nation
Click to expand...
Army should be seen as an occupying force by everyone, no one wants these haramis, but by force they are imposing them on us.
 
Trango Towers said:
It's incredible how much this man is hated yet the military supports him. Sadly the military has lost the hearts and minds of the nation
Click to expand...
Welcome to the world of politics where taking U-Turns is always considered as "Hallmark of Great Leadership".
 
Riz said:
Military was same since the ages , laken itny zaleel hongay yeh humain ab pata chala :lol:
Click to expand...
now even more so; they are wanting to expand their corporate 'charity non tax payable status' enterprises to more than 26$bil annual revenue.

Animal farm at its best.

They wont give up their money making enrichment ever. They borrowed it from the egyptians.
 
muhammadhafeezmalik said:

Shahzad Akbar believes Nawaz Sharif to be great person, blames Bajwa for current scenario​

View attachment 938097

Cabinet didn’t bother to see papers, Vawda was offered ‘toffee’ after which he just asked where to sign, says former adviser

Former adviser on accountability Shahzad Akbar blamed General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa for the current situation.

Talking informally to journalists in London, Shahzad Akbar said that Nawaz Sharif is a good man, General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa was against us and he is responsible for the destruction, Qamar Javed Bajwa is responsible for the current situation of the country.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif has got the taste of prime minister, I already knew that our government will be overthrown.

The former accountability adviser said that the cabinet did not bother to see the papers. He said that after objection Faisal Vawda was offered a ‘toffee’ after which he just asked where was he required to sign.

Shahzad Akbar further said that I do not see elections happening this year, I did not have executive authority in the PTI government.

It should be noted that Shahzad Akbar was the advisor to Imran Khan on accountability during the PTI regime while he was also made the head of the Asset Recovery Unit, but in the last days of the government, Imran Khan removed Shahzad Akbar from the responsibilities.

minutemirror.com.pk

Shahzad Akbar believes Nawaz Sharif to be great person, blames Bajwa for current scenario

Former adviser on accountability Shahzad Akbar blamed General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa for the current situation. Talking informally to journalists in London, Shahzad Akbar said that Nawaz Sharif is a good man, General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa was against us and he is responsible for the...
minutemirror.com.pk minutemirror.com.pk
Click to expand...



good thing Imran khan fired him for incompetence
 
fat bastard is only great at being a coward who runs away to other countries until he knows he is safe and the other fat bastrd is product of east india company tea boy.
 
Didn't this shahzad akbar for 3 years tried to prove nawaz was a corrupt man and now he is saying the opposite.
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ex-spymaster Faiz Hamid ‘mastermind’ in £190m settlement case, claims Faisal Vawda
2
Replies
19
Views
532
Salza
Salza
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bajwa says 'not responsible' for Nawaz's disqualification
Replies
6
Views
510
Goenitz
Goenitz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Gen Bajwa had Nawaz ousted in Panama case: Imran
2
Replies
15
Views
693
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'If Bajwa was super king, were you his servant?' Maryam asks Imran
Replies
9
Views
401
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan got an 'NRO' from Gen (retd) Bajwa: Malik Ahmed
2
Replies
16
Views
980
Horse_Rider
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom