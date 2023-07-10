Shahzad Akbar believes Nawaz Sharif to be great person, blames Bajwa for current scenario​

Shahzad Akbar believes Nawaz Sharif to be great person, blames Bajwa for current scenario Former adviser on accountability Shahzad Akbar blamed General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa for the current situation. Talking informally to journalists in London, Shahzad Akbar said that Nawaz Sharif is a good man, General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa was against us and he is responsible for the...

Cabinet didn’t bother to see papers, Vawda was offered ‘toffee’ after which he just asked where to sign, says former adviserFormer adviser on accountability Shahzad Akbar blamed General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa for the current situation.Talking informally to journalists in London, Shahzad Akbar said that Nawaz Sharif is a good man, General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa was against us and he is responsible for the destruction, Qamar Javed Bajwa is responsible for the current situation of the country.He said that Shahbaz Sharif has got the taste of prime minister, I already knew that our government will be overthrown.The former accountability adviser said that the cabinet did not bother to see the papers. He said that after objection Faisal Vawda was offered a ‘toffee’ after which he just asked where was he required to sign.Shahzad Akbar further said that I do not see elections happening this year, I did not have executive authority in the PTI government.It should be noted that Shahzad Akbar was the advisor to Imran Khan on accountability during the PTI regime while he was also made the head of the Asset Recovery Unit, but in the last days of the government, Imran Khan removed Shahzad Akbar from the responsibilities.