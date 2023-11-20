Shahid Bolsen

I follow this analyst. He is one of the best there is in regards to geopolitical analyses of the Middle East.
He is suggesting that the true rulers of the West, global financial capital, are losing faith in Netanyahu and the Neocons. That Netanyahu is a relic of 20th century Zionism where Israel's primary purpose is to act as a destabilizer while global capital is aligned more with the vision of MBS where the Middle East is to become a New Europe and Netanyahu's barbarism is causing widespread backlash and derailing their plans.
I think the recent meeting with the true rulers of the US (I'm not talking about Biden) and Xi Jinping in San Francisco is also validation of this theory.
