What's new

Shahid Bolsen

T

tower9

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Sep 19, 2018
Messages
6,178
Reaction score
-20
Country
China
Location
United States
I follow this analyst. He is one of the best there is in regards to geopolitical analyses of the Middle East.

He is suggesting that the true rulers of the West, global financial capital, are losing faith in Netanyahu and the Neocons. That Netanyahu is a relic of 20th century Zionism where Israel's primary purpose is to act as a destabilizer while global capital is aligned more with the vision of MBS where the Middle East is to become a New Europe and Netanyahu's barbarism is causing widespread backlash and derailing their plans.

I think the recent meeting with the true rulers of the US (I'm not talking about Biden) and Xi Jinping in San Francisco is also validation of this theory.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1723080717125714352
 
He is good
I think he sometimes over-extrapolates but he gives you food for thought.

Much needed with the likes of Patterson and Douglas Murray around...
 
had to look this up:

Urban Dictionary: ocgfc

The top richest most hench capitalist who continually try to run the whole damn planet. Not loyal to any people, any flag or any ism - just money. (Owners and Controllers of Global Financialised Capital)
www.urbandictionary.com www.urbandictionary.com

Englishman said:
Much needed with the likes of Patterson and Douglas Murray around...
Click to expand...
who ?
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Hamas, Iran, Syria, Russia and China – a formidable axis is forming against the West
Replies
5
Views
237
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
SalarHaqq
Netanyahu Erases Palestine In New Map Charting Normalization With Saudi Arabia
Replies
0
Views
479
SalarHaqq
SalarHaqq
INDIAPOSITIVE
Six or seven’ Muslim countries to make peace with Israel after Saudis: report
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Foinikas
Foinikas
beijingwalker
The world needs Biden and Xi to lead, even with U.S.-China relations on the edge
Replies
4
Views
192
Menthol
Menthol
Bilal9
An Israeli reoccupation of Gaza would be a mistake, Biden says
Replies
10
Views
719
LeGenD
LeGenD

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom