Shahid Ahmed Khan - Biden's Hired Barking Dog Crying About Cypher

So who is this prostitute of Joe Biden?
He is an "Adviser" to the US President on "Arts". I wonder what an Arts Advisor has anything to do with meddling in Pakistan's affairs?
Interesting to note that only 3 news outlets picked up on this story.
He is an "Adviser" to the US President on "Arts". I wonder what an Arts Advisor has anything to do with meddling in Pakistan's affairs?
Interesting to note that only 3 news outlets picked up on this story.
Hindustan Times
Imran Khan drama made Pakistan laughing stock of the world: Joe Biden's adviser
Pakistan spoils relations with the countries and institutions where its interests are connected, he said.
www.hindustantimes.com
Devdiscourse (which picked it from Indian state media ANI)
Imran’s cypher drama made Pakistan laughing stock, says Biden adviser | International
Talking to Saleem Safi in a Geo News programme “Jirga”, the US president’s adviser said that Imran Khan’s cypher drama made Pakistan a laughing stock in the world. He said that Pakistan is still a very important country for the US. It is not true that President Biden was ignoring Pakistan...
www.devdiscourse.com
Jang
Imran’s cipher drama made Pakistan laughing stock: Biden adviser
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the US President on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan has said that America has nothing to do with the internal politics of Pakistan, adding that the US senators wrote a general letter...
www.thenews.com.pk