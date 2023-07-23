What's new

Shahid Ahmed Khan - Biden's Hired Barking Dog Crying About Cypher

Neelo

Neelo

Mar 15, 2023
1,202
-1
Pakistan
Pakistan
So who is this prostitute of Joe Biden?

He is an "Adviser" to the US President on "Arts". I wonder what an Arts Advisor has anything to do with meddling in Pakistan's affairs?


Interesting to note that only 3 news outlets picked up on this story.

Hindustan Times
www.hindustantimes.com

Imran Khan drama made Pakistan laughing stock of the world: Joe Biden's adviser

Pakistan spoils relations with the countries and institutions where its interests are connected, he said.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com

Devdiscourse (which picked it from Indian state media ANI)
www.devdiscourse.com

Imran’s cypher drama made Pakistan laughing stock, says Biden adviser | International

Talking to Saleem Safi in a Geo News programme “Jirga”, the US president’s adviser said that Imran Khan’s cypher drama made Pakistan a laughing stock in the world. He said that Pakistan is still a very important country for the US. It is not true that President Biden was ignoring Pakistan...
www.devdiscourse.com www.devdiscourse.com

Jang
www.thenews.com.pk

Imran’s cipher drama made Pakistan laughing stock: Biden adviser

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the US President on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan has said that America has nothing to do with the internal politics of Pakistan, adding that the US senators wrote a general letter...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 

