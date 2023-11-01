Several BAP leaders decide to join PML-N

Nawaz Sharif expected to visit Quetta soon ​

Nawaz SharifSources divulged on Wednesday that PML-N stalwart Ayaz Sadiq held key meetings in Quetta on the instructions of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.According to sources, the PML-N chief had given the green light to join hands with the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the local leadership.In connection with joining the PML-N, Balochistan’s political bigwigs held a meeting with Ayaz Sadiq.Sadiq had contacted Abdul Rehman Khetran and Nawab Changez Marri, among others, and conveyed the message of Nawaz Sharif. The PML-N stalwart had invited the leaders to join the PML-N.Meanwhile, the Balochistan local leaders had also invited Nawaz Sharif to visit Quetta.The PML-N has geared up to mobilise in Balochistan's political landscape.PML-N senior leader Ayaz Sadiq reached Quetta on Wednesday for a two-day visit. The PML-N stalwart is expected to hold meetings with the key personalities. It is expected that leaders from Balochistan will join the PML-N.In a bid to start the electoral campaign in Balochistan, Ayaz Sadiq will invite political leaders from the province to join the party.Expressing his thoughts. Sadiq said, ‘’We understand the reasons of those who left the PML-N, as the situation in Balochistan is different. However, efforts are underway again to stabilise the country the way it was in 2017’’.''Those who stand with the PML-N in difficult times will be preferred for coming into power from Balochistan,’’ Sadiq stated.