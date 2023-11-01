What's new

Several BAP leaders decide to join PML-N

Several members of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have decided to join the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) after holding a meeting with Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The BAP party members are set to announce their joining of the PML-N upon the arrival of Nawaz Sharif in Quetta.

Former minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Masood Loni and Noor Muhammad Domar were among the prominent BAP leaders who will join the party.

Ex-ministers including Atmakhil, Dr Rababa, Ghafoor Lahri, Karim Noshirwani, Dostin Domki, Mujeeb Muhammad Hosni, PML-N provincial president Jafar Mandukhel, Nawabzada Jungiz Marri, Raheela Durrani and others also attended the meeting.
As the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is looking to mobilise in the political landscape of Balochistan, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to visit Quetta to meet the local leadership.
Sources divulged on Wednesday that PML-N stalwart Ayaz Sadiq held key meetings in Quetta on the instructions of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.
According to sources, the PML-N chief had given the green light to join hands with the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the local leadership.
In connection with joining the PML-N, Balochistan’s political bigwigs held a meeting with Ayaz Sadiq.
Sadiq had contacted Abdul Rehman Khetran and Nawab Changez Marri, among others, and conveyed the message of Nawaz Sharif. The PML-N stalwart had invited the leaders to join the PML-N.
Meanwhile, the Balochistan local leaders had also invited Nawaz Sharif to visit Quetta.
– PML-N looks to mobilise in Balochistan’s political landscape –
The PML-N has geared up to mobilise in Balochistan's political landscape.
PML-N senior leader Ayaz Sadiq reached Quetta on Wednesday for a two-day visit. The PML-N stalwart is expected to hold meetings with the key personalities. It is expected that leaders from Balochistan will join the PML-N.
In a bid to start the electoral campaign in Balochistan, Ayaz Sadiq will invite political leaders from the province to join the party.
Expressing his thoughts. Sadiq said, ‘’We understand the reasons of those who left the PML-N, as the situation in Balochistan is different. However, efforts are underway again to stabilise the country the way it was in 2017’’.
''Those who stand with the PML-N in difficult times will be preferred for coming into power from Balochistan,’’ Sadiq stated.
 
A reason why PPP is angry at the establishment. They are supposed to be transferred these members to PPP but assigned to PMLN. ..... lol a childish game going in Pakistan ..... LOLLLLLLLL
 

