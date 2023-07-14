Senior Taliban leader rejects Pakistan's western border

Bleek
Kabul:— Senior Taliban leader refuses to accept the Durand Line as a border between Pakistan & Afghanistan.
— Sohail Shaheen, Taliban spokes -person, says the Durand Line is just a "line", not a border.
— Sohail Shaheen also says TTP is Pakistan's problem, not Afghanistan & Pakistan must deal with its problems.
