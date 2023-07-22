What's new

Senior police officer dies after consuming aphrodisiac drugs in Pakistan's Punjab province

Lahore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Shariq Jamal was found dead at his flat in the city in the early hours of Saturday

Lahore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Shariq Jamal was found dead at his flat in the city in the early hours of Saturday. According to police, a woman brought Jamal to the National Hospital in Lahore where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival

The exact cause of death will be determined after autopsy. The body has been shifted to the city mortuary for post mortem, they said. However, a senior officer of the Punjab police told PTI that DIG Jamal was with a woman in his flat when he suffere...

However, a senior officer of the Punjab police told PTI that DIG Jamal was with a woman in his flat when he suffered a fatal heart attack.

"The woman, who is an officer in the Election Commission of Pakistan, told police investigators that Jamal took sex pills after which his condition deteriorated," he said, adding that it was the woman who took Jamal to the hospital.

Quoting the woman, the senior Punjab police officer said that she was in a relationship with the DIG for quite some time. Jamal had separated from his wife with whom he has a daughter.

Jamal had separated from his wife with whom he has a daughter.

The officer further said the police have taken the possession of the 'prohibited' medicines found in the DIG's room and also taken the woman into custody for further investigation. No case has been registered as yet.

Aphrodisiac drugs are banned in Pakistan and the authorities often impose heavy fines on pharmacies and arrest the sellers of such medicines.
 
tman786 said:
He probably had the lady use straws to blow cocaine into his butt hole.

This can kill a person, although if done right, it can allow a man to perform like a stallion all night

he probably blow cocaine using his butt ole in to women nose using straw.
 
He was in somebody's home and they brought him in critical condition to hospital but they changed statements and are under arrest, so what you see as truth now maybe just a report.
 
Probably bad batch of viagra, I'm surprised this hasn't happened to a general yet. They probably get the real good stuff. But I guess if a general did overdose we would never hear about it. This poor chap was just a measly DIG.
 

Questionable morality of some in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan...
 

