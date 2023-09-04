What's new

Semiconductors and India -The Plan

Semiconductors are playing a big role as the world grows more and more technical. India has given a push in that direction and many companies are in race to setup facilities to produce them in India. An interesting interview.

Exporting neon can put India on the map of semiconductor supply chain: NSAB’s Anshuman Tripathi

From using neon as an entry point to the semiconductor value chain to building chips and designing them at secretive defence labs to power fighter jets, India’s national security apparatus has a plan as well
