Self respect of an Afghan player

Virat vs Naveen ul haq of Afghanistan..not scared of Virat or losing IPL contract..a real brave afghan(1:55)
I don't watch IPL but I saw some random news article about this. Until now I was under the impression that Naveen was some Ranji trophy player lol.
I used to think he's some normal lad from UP, never knew this guy's straight outta Kabul...
Bravery...Virat is a cricketing legend and taking him head on might even make him lose his IPL contract...Virat behaved arrogantly with him but this youngster didn't care who he is or what it might cost him ..it needs a lots of guts to behave like that especially considering how dirt poor Afghanistan is..You call that a fight or bravery?
The bottom line is you are thinking like an Indian while that Afghan is thinking like an Afghan.Bravery...Virat is a cricketing legend and taking him head on might even make him lose his IPL contract...Virat behaved arrogantly with him but this youngster didn't care who he is or what it might cost him ..it needs a lots of guts to behave like that especially considering how dirt poor Afghanistan is..
We all know how subordinates try to flatter their bosses to save (or grow) their jobs..they behave like slaves .
Virat Kohli is a third class player? You are out of your mind Afghan!! Virat Kohli stands above the rest when it comes to Cricket and deserves some arrogance through his sheer achievements on the field of Cricket!Virat Kohli is a third class player and an even worse human being. Kudos to Naveen bhai!
I seriously do not know where you are coming from; even past his prime does not mean that he has been a legend who has towered above most other legends.@Mav3rick
VK is well past his prime. And even at his prime he was never a patch on the current generation greats like Steve Smith (his cheating notwithstanding), Babar A or Joe Root (just to name a few). And on top of that he has an outsized ego.
