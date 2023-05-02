What's new

Self respect of an Afghan player

Afghans vs Indians

Virat Kohli is a third class player and an even worse human being. Kudos to Naveen bhai!

Jazzbot said:
You call that a fight or bravery? :lol:
Bravery...Virat is a cricketing legend and taking him head on might even make him lose his IPL contract...Virat behaved arrogantly with him but this youngster didn't care who he is or what it might cost him ..it needs a lots of guts to behave like that especially considering how dirt poor Afghanistan is..
We all know how subordinates try to flatter their bosses to save (or grow) their jobs..they behave like slaves .
 
aryadravida said:
The bottom line is you are thinking like an Indian while that Afghan is thinking like an Afghan.
 
SoulSpokesman said:
Virat Kohli is a third class player and an even worse human being. Kudos to Naveen bhai!

Virat Kohli is a third class player? You are out of your mind Afghan!! Virat Kohli stands above the rest when it comes to Cricket and deserves some arrogance through his sheer achievements on the field of Cricket!
 
VK is well past his prime. And even at his prime he was never a patch on the current generation greats like Steve Smith (his cheating notwithstanding), Babar A or Joe Root (just to name a few). And on top of that he has an outsized ego.

SoulSpokesman said:
VK is well past his prime. And even at his prime he was never a patch on the current generation greats like Steve Smith (his cheating notwithstanding), Babar A or Joe Root (just to name a few). And on top of that he has an outsized ego.

I seriously do not know where you are coming from; even past his prime does not mean that he has been a legend who has towered above most other legends.

And while it may seem that he is past his prime, he is still the only Indian player which I do not want playing against Pakistan and that is saying something.
 

