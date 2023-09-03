What's new

Self-driving taxi company Waymo testing vehicles in Santa Monica without human backup driver

Self-driving taxi company Waymo testing vehicles without human driver in LA

Self-driving taxi company Waymo testing vehicles in LA
spectrumnews1.com spectrumnews1.com

LOS ANGELES — Self-driving taxi company Waymo is testing its vehicles in Santa Monica without a human safety backup driver for the first time.

Spectrum News’ Renee Eng goes on a test drive to learn more about the technology behind the company’s autonomous vehicles, their safety track record and how soon this service could be offered in Southern California.

 

