Self-driving taxi company Waymo testing vehicles in Santa Monica without human backup driver

Self-driving taxi company Waymo testing vehicles without human driver in LA
spectrumnews1.com
LOS ANGELES — Self-driving taxi company Waymo is testing its vehicles in Santa Monica without a human safety backup driver for the first time.
Spectrum News’ Renee Eng goes on a test drive to learn more about the technology behind the company’s autonomous vehicles, their safety track record and how soon this service could be offered in Southern California.