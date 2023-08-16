Seema Haider fights started with neighbours

'Lappu Sa Sachin': Seema Haider plans legal action against neighbour Seema Haider's lawyer said Mithilesh Bhati's insults based on skin colour and physical attributes will not be tolerated.

Mithilesh Bhati became viral after a video of her “Lappu Sa Sachin” comments went viral. She questioned Seema Haider’s intentions of interacting with Sachin Mehta as she did not find anything extraordinary in him.Seema Haider has decided to take matters into her hands over Mithilesh Bhati’s remarks. The latter had constantly spoke against Sachin Mehta by questioning his dignity and reciting the remarks on media.Seema Haider’s lawyer AP Singh, speaking with the media, said every husband will retaliate against Mithilesh Bhati for such remarks. He said insults based on skin colour and physical features will not be tolerated.“In a diverse country like ours, insults based on skin colour and physical attributes will not be tolerated,” the counsel said. “We are planning to take legal action against the woman.”The accused said her words were not meant as insults and used them in anger.“Such language is commonly used here in our colloquial conversations. People call me ‘lappi’ but that doesn’t mean I will become ‘lappi’. I have not insulted anyone,” she said.For the unversed, Seema Ghulam Haider became friends with Sachin Mehta from India when playing the mobile game PUBG.She “illegally” entered India through Nepal with her four children to meet him. She took a bus from Uttar Pradesh state and reached Greater Noida, where her husband lived.Police arrested the couple and launched an investigation.