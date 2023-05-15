See the US...by helicopter

What's new

Saw in Myrtle beach, but I am scared of Helicopters.
 
Goritoes said:
Saw in Myrtle beach, but I am scared of Helicopters.
There's an Air Force base a few towns over from me that likes to fly V22 Ospreys late at night in hover mode (likely training). You really think its a UFO as all you can see is blinking lights as it is big and just floating there maybe 200 meters off the ground and it takes you a few seconds to figure out what it must be.

Holy crap!! What the f*ck is that!!!

Something out of Close Encounters.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
There's an Air Force base a few towns over from me that likes to fly V22 Osprey's late at night in hover mode. You really think its a UFO with blinking lights as it is big and just floating there and it takes you a few seconds to figure out what it must be.

Holy crap!! What the f*ck is that!!!
Saw a couple of red colored ( i think coast guard ) helicopters, and once saw a black hawk flying over the Gandy bridge when i took the wrong exit to St Pete, Helicopters are pretty damn big from close, never saw one up close.
 
Goritoes said:
Saw a couple of red colored ( i think coast guard ) helicopters, and once saw a black hawk flying over the Gandy bridge when i took the wrong exit to St Pete, Helicopters are pretty damn big from close, never saw one up close.
I see blackhawks flying by and the Ospreys are REALLY big compared to a blackhawk. The width of these things from spinning blade tip to blade tip is like 84 feet. You see that thing head on at night with the lights and that is something abnormally big floating in the air.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
I see blackhawks flying by and the Ospreys are REALLY big compared to a blackhawk. The width of these things from spinning blade tip to blade tip is like 92 feet. You see that thing head on at night with the lights and that is something abnormally big floating in the air.
Ospreys, A-10's and F-16's are my most favorite, I wish to see them up close some day. Wonder if they have it at McDill Air base, @gambit told me about a yearly festival when they open it up for civilians and have some air show, no sure what part of year it happens.
 
Goritoes said:
Ospreys, A-10's and F-16's are my most favorite, I wish to see them up close some day. Wonder if they have it at McDill Air base, @gambit told me about a yearly festival when they open it up for civilians and have some air show, no sure what part of year it happens.
So I went to an airshow about 30 years ago and the F-16 pilots would do these crazy turn slides right over the crowd (I'm sure they can't do this anymore) so low you can see the pilot. It would be just hanging there and then full power off in a different directions. Sort of like a skiier doing that thing where they turn 90 degrees to stop.
 
Goritoes said:
Saw a couple of red colored ( i think coast guard ) helicopters, and once saw a black hawk flying over the Gandy bridge when i took the wrong exit to St Pete, Helicopters are pretty damn big from close, never saw one up close.
You can rent a Blackhawk from the Australian Army....

We rent this for a movie shoot some time ago

DSC_0025.JPG


P.S. That ain't me, I took this photo

IIRC, the company hired this paid around $2600 for 4 hours including fuel.

I used to sat in one of those a thousand time, they aren't that big from the inside, but they are quite towering when they flew close by.
 

