Who is Abdul Samad Yaqoob?
Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdul Samad Yaqoob met with Indian military officers. As per reports, the meeting took place on October 25 at the Serena Hotel in Pakistan, involving India's Defense Attaché Brigadier Hardaman Singh Gill, Captain Rajeev Kumar, and Yaqoob.
The Security experts raised numerous questions and concerns about a meeting between a political party leader and an Indian Army officer a public place.
The experts further expressed concerns in the wake of recent incidents where an Indian journalist with alleged ties to RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) met with a ‘fugitive’ PTI YouTuber in secret.
PTI senior leader Abdul Samad Yaqoob and Indian military officers transpired amid PTI's alleged negative propaganda against state institutions on social media.
The meeting has garnered significant attention and scrutiny in the context of the May 9 riots.
The interaction between Indian diplomats, particularly the Defense Attaché, and leaders from PTI is viewed by many as a potential ‘security risk’.
Geopolitical landscape
The concern is exacerbated by the current geopolitical landscape with India openly supporting Israel raising alarm bells across the region.
Security risk: PTI's senior leader meets on-duty Indian Army officer
Interaction between Indian diplomats, particularly the Defense Attaché, and leaders from PTI is viewed by many as a potential ‘security risk’.
