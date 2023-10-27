What's new

Security risk: PTI's senior leader meets on-duty Indian Army officer

Who is Abdul Samad Yaqoob?
1698399529503.png

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdul Samad Yaqoob met with Indian military officers. As per reports, the meeting took place on October 25 at the Serena Hotel in Pakistan, involving India's Defense Attaché Brigadier Hardaman Singh Gill, Captain Rajeev Kumar, and Yaqoob.

The Security experts raised numerous questions and concerns about a meeting between a political party leader and an Indian Army officer a public place.

The experts further expressed concerns in the wake of recent incidents where an Indian journalist with alleged ties to RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) met with a ‘fugitive’ PTI YouTuber in secret.

PTI senior leader Abdul Samad Yaqoob and Indian military officers transpired amid PTI's alleged negative propaganda against state institutions on social media.

The meeting has garnered significant attention and scrutiny in the context of the May 9 riots.

The interaction between Indian diplomats, particularly the Defense Attaché, and leaders from PTI is viewed by many as a potential ‘security risk’.

Geopolitical landscape

The concern is exacerbated by the current geopolitical landscape with India openly supporting Israel raising alarm bells across the region.

Who is Abdul Samad Yaqoob?

Abdul Samad Yaqoob holds a senior leadership position within PTI and is a member of the party's executive committee. He has previously appeared on Indian media channels at times making statements that have drawn ‘controversy and criticism’ within Pakistan.
So what...?

Wo jo بھڑوا bharway N.S., jis ka tum din-raat lund chousnay kay khuab daikhtay ho..., wo tou ees madr-choos ka yaar hai.

hqdefault.jpg

Challo, ab defend karo, na...
 
Pakistani Generals have been licking CIA backsides for the past 75 years,
everything was up for sale.

Mota Nawaja employed Indian RAW agents in his factories in Pakistan.
He has also been meeting up with them in London.

I have never heard of this PTI Leader Abdul Samad Yaqoob before,
he must be so high up. lol
 
Who is he???? Banchood yani kuch be.... if he most senior leader then nawaz where stands dalooo...
 
As with all cowardly Patwaris, he's the biggest pussy on this forum.

Spams relentlessly by opening cr@p threads like this, and does a runner failing to defend the shambles he posts when everyone calls him out on the tatti he posts.

And yet it's openly tolerated by senior mods for some bizarre reason.
 
Die trying, you cant dent Imran Khans popularity in Pakistan. Pakistanis trust their Khan enough.

Laenat upon Pakistan Army officers and soldiers who're creating these campaigns. May Allah do to your wives and Children what you've done to the children of Pakistan.
 
partying in Islamabad , why Aleem Khan /Sama TV making such a big deal? Everyone drinks, Mariam Nawaz son drinks too .....lol ................chacha ji aj kal duty double ho gai ha.. bara thread start ho rah haan.... koi kaam ka thread bhi start kia karo
 
F off asswipe.. lose low lifer scum @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
 

