Sec 144 imposed in Rawalpindi & Mianwali

Section 144 imposed for seven days in Kasur, Jhelum, Mianwali, MandiBahauddin, and Rawalpindi districts, according to official notifications issued on Sunday.

The authorities have notified “ban on all gatherings, public meetings, demonstrations, sit-ins and rallies for seven days under section 144”.

