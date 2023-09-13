Seattle police laughing about running over and killing an Indian woman

StraightEdge
Bodycam records officer saying a woman run over by Seattle police had ‘limited value’
Daniel Auderer can be heard in the clip laughing about the woman's death and discussing details of the car crash in a call with the Seattle Police Officers Guild's president.
www.nbcnews.com
Cop caught on bodycam joking about dead woman run over by Seattle police - National | Globalnews.ca
Officer Daniel Auderer's comments were captured after he inadvertently left his body camera running while talking to the president of Seattle's police union.
globalnews.ca