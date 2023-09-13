What's new

Seattle police laughing about running over and killing an Indian woman

www.nbcnews.com

Bodycam records officer saying a woman run over by Seattle police had ‘limited value’

Daniel Auderer can be heard in the clip laughing about the woman's death and discussing details of the car crash in a call with the Seattle Police Officers Guild's president.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com
globalnews.ca

Cop caught on bodycam joking about dead woman run over by Seattle police - National | Globalnews.ca

Officer Daniel Auderer's comments were captured after he inadvertently left his body camera running while talking to the president of Seattle's police union.
globalnews.ca globalnews.ca

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1701711763635601554

 

