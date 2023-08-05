What's new

Search on for terrorists who killed 3 soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Search on for terrorists who killed 3 soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam​

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Halan forest area of Kulgam district in which three Army personnel were injured, who later died during treatment.​


In the exchange of fire, three security forces personnel were injured and they succumbed during treatment," an official told PTI.





"#Encounter has started at high reaches of Halan forest area of #Kulgam district. Army & Kulgam Police are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police also tweeted.

According to officials, a tight cordon was maintained throughout the night and the search operation was launched on Saturday morning to trace the terrorists, believed to be three in number, officials told PTI.

The officials said the group is believed to have recently infiltrated through the Pir Panjal range.

They said additional troops have been rushed to the area and the search has been intensified.

In April and May, many as ten army soldiers were killed in two separate attacks in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Another search operation has been launched in the Kund area of the district after a blast-like sound was heard there, the officials said. Some Army vehicles were passing through the area when the sound was heard, they said.

A police team has rushed to the spot and further details were awaited, the officials added.


With PTI inputs

https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/3-army-soldiers-killed-encounter-terrorists-jammu-kashmir-kulgam-2416586-2023-08-05
 

