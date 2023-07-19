What's new

SCOTT RITTER JOINS ON UKRAINE'S & RUSSIA'S FUTURE | Geopolitics Live | CRIMEA

I actually listened to this video twice. Scott Ritter is not your everyday youtuber but he is a very experience as soldier / intelligence / Iraq weapon inspector / Cold war veteran / Intermediated missile agreement / Missile expert etc.
There is a portion about his views on the Far East at 1:50, if you want to skip the Russia Ukraine war portion. He appears quite informed about China-Taiwan issues although he got the year of the local Taiwanese election wrong.

He is also a convicted of exposing himself to minors.

Why are disgraced Americans spouting pro-Putin propaganda in Russia?

Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter is touring Russian cities and claiming Ukraine will lose the war. Why do he and other disgraced Americans insist on defending Putin's rhetoric?
