SCOTT RITTER JOINS ON UKRAINE'S & RUSSIA'S FUTURE | Geopolitics Live | CRIMEA​

Nan Yang
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- May 1, 2010
- Messages
- 5,062
- Reaction score
- 1
- Country
- Location
I actually listened to this video twice. Scott Ritter is not your everyday youtuber but he is a very experience as soldier / intelligence / Iraq weapon inspector / Cold war veteran / Intermediated missile agreement / Missile expert etc.
There is a portion about his views on the Far East at 1:50, if you want to skip the Russia Ukraine war portion. He appears quite informed about China-Taiwan issues although he got the year of the local Taiwanese election wrong.
