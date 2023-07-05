Abdul Rehman Majeed
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Dec 25, 2019
- Messages
- 3,737
- Reaction score
- -40
- Country
- Location
SCO summit meeting 2023 was a colossal failure.
No SCO country wanted to attend the meeting in person in India and the meeting was reduced from a 2 day in person summit to a 3 hour vitual meeting.
India has egg on its face.
Time to kick India out of SCO.
