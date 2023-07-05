What's new

SCO summit meeting 2023 was a colossal failure

Abdul Rehman Majeed

SCO summit meeting 2023 was a colossal failure.

No SCO country wanted to attend the meeting in person in India and the meeting was reduced from a 2 day in person summit to a 3 hour vitual meeting.

India has egg on its face.

Time to kick India out of SCO.
 
In any international organization, Indians have zero constructiveness. Indians do not have the ability to accomplish one thing, but Indians have the ability to mess up one thing so that you cannot do it. The reason why Indians can enter the SCO Organization is the result of selfishness of the Russians. Russia is trying to balance China with India. I think under current circumstances Russians should regret pulling India, an agenda breaker, into SCO
 
silverox said:
In any international organization, Indians have zero constructiveness. Indians do not have the ability to accomplish one thing, but Indians have the ability to mess up one thing so that you cannot do it. The reason why Indians can enter the SCO Organization is the result of selfishness of the Russians. Russia is trying to balance China with India. I think under current circumstances Russians should regret pulling India, an agenda breaker, into SCO
Today Russia trusts China more than India.

The time is right for China to kick India out of SCO now without any delay.
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Today Russia trusts China more than India.

The time is right for China to kick India out of SCO now without any delay.
Can we please ban this guy already? It’s pretty obvious who he is…the guy can’t read or write Urdu….can’t understand when somebody is cussing him out in Punjabi….and we’re all still going to pretend he’s really ”Abdul Rehman Majeed”.
 
Neelo said:
Can we please ban this guy already? It’s pretty obvious who he is…the guy can’t read or write Urdu….can’t understand when somebody is cussing him out in Punjabi….and we’re all still going to pretend he’s really ”Abdul Rehman Majeed”.
Look who is talking.

Your older user KAPTAAN was banned and you came with a new name.

Have some shame.
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
SCO summit meeting 2023 was a colossal failure.

No SCO country wanted to attend the meeting in person in India and the meeting was reduced from a 2 day in person summit to a 3 hour vitual meeting.

India has egg on its face.

Time to kick India out of SCO.
Don't be too harsh on SCO. Most summit meetings are gabfests and achieve nothing. Exhibit number 1. United Nations. What do they achieve? Nothing to show after 75 years. Wars go on, poverty exists. For many countries, life before U.N. and life now is not much different. Covid happened in 2020. What did WHO achieve? Big Zero. Only the talent and enterprise of Pfizer and Moderna saved the lives of billions of people. What has FAO achieved? Nothing. If more people are not starving today than before FAO, it is because of genius and hard work of one man: Norman Borlaug. How many people have heard of him? Far fewer than those that know who is Taylor Swift.
 
nahtanbob said:
What has SCO and BRICS achieved ?
Nothing. They are just talking shops.

They could achieve something only after China kicks India out of both these organizations.

China should stop entertaining India and take immediate action.

Neelo said:
My what?

LOL I was actually @IndusPriestKing before I was banned.

Oops, did I say that out loud?
That was another one of your many users KAPTAAN.
 

