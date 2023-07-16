What's new

SCMP: New mode of transport: able-bodied young people in China swap e-bikes for electric wheelchairs to dodge tightened road rules

New mode of transport: wheelchairs trump e-bikes amid tight road rules in China

Mainland social media observers are being driven to distraction by youngsters in a major Chinese city who are using electric wheelchairs to commute in a bid to circumvent tightened rules on e-bikes.
  • Able-bodied young people have found a new way to commute in bustling southern city of Guangzhou
  • Move to wheelchairs backed by some online but others deride the transport switch as ‘sick’ and ‘unrealistic’
Youngsters in Guangzhou appear to have found a unique way to protest against tighter regulations on e-bikes – by turning to electric wheelchairs instead.
Quirky videos of young people in the southern Chinese city using the power chairs for their commute have gone viral in recent days.

But the clips have also divided opinion on social media, with many people turned off by the idea of co-opting what is essentially a mode of transport for the disabled.

“Abled young people commuting in electric wheelchairs designed for patients or disabled people is supposed to be funny, but I feel more angry and sad – is it people or society that is sick?” commented one person.

Guangzhou is set to execute several new regulations to crack down on the proliferation of e-bikes.

The vehicles had been illegal in the city until 2021, when e-bike number plate registration was first allowed, according to Chinese online outlet Dingduan News.

Since then, the number of e-bikes has exploded to an estimated five million in the city of 18.7 million meaning that one in nearly four people rides one.

They are also a major means of transport for the city’s tens of thousands of delivery riders.

However, the number of road violations related to e-bikes have also been on the rise, with Guangzhou traffic police reporting over one million cases in 2021 and 1.6 million last year.

The proposed regulations, some of which are still under public consultation, include banning e-bikes in certain areas during rush hour or even all day, and a ban on any refits, including adding rear-view mirrors.

A resident, surnamed Yang, told Dingduan News that outdated urban design in many areas meant there was less road space for bike riders.
The handful of video clips going viral included those of abled people commuting in electric wheelchairs, and another showing a Guangzhou delivery rider carrying an e-bike on his shoulder.

Official news outlet The Paper claimed that the clips were “gimmicks”, uploaded by online influencers and wheelchair sellers to piggyback on the city’s most trending topic.

A medical apparatus shop owner in Guangzhou said a powerchair commute was “unrealistic”.

“They are slower than normal bikes, and cannot be taken on subway trains or buses easily,” the shop owner, surnamed Liao, told a local TV station.

The best-selling electric wheelchair online can only reach speeds of up to 6km/h.

But then, they are not subject to traffic regulations for either motorised or non-motorised vehicles.

While some social media users were appalled at the idea, others posted in support.

“If the city’s accessibility can be improved when more people choose to travel by electric wheelchair, then it will also benefit those who actually need them,” said one commenter.

Another slammed the upcoming tighter e-bike regulations for having triggered the farce: “I don’t support the regulations. People need e-bikes to make a living.”

Lu Chih-ying, associate professor at the Fujian University of Technology’s School of Traffic and Transportation, said restricting e-bike usage would not improve urban traffic.

The best way forward is to redesign the roads and assign special tracks for non-motorised vehicles, Lu told Dingduan News.

 
Stupid article, E bikes are not banned, Guangzhou police departement just reached out to the public to seek suggestions and advice from the people, so weird photos and videos were just posted for advertising purposes and social median sensational stunt to gain traffic.
Since E bikes are not banned, why those people bought and rode those electric wheelchairs now when all the E bikes are still available? If someone has a brain, use it.

SCMP is very anti China, Hong kong rioters grew up reading those news channels, many of its reporters are westerners, that's why SCMP is banned in China, same as Twitters and Facebook, it can be accessed through VPN though.
 
beijingwalker said:
Stupid article, E bikes are not banned, Guangzhou police departement just reached out to the public to seek suggestions and advice from the people,
Where does it say they are currently banned in the article?

The article says this:
The proposed regulations, some of which are still under public consultation, include banning e-bikes in certain areas during rush hour or even all day,
Hamartia Antidote said:
Where does it say they are currently banned in the article?

The article says this:
why those people bought and rode those electric wheelchairs now when all the E bikes are still available? Very few " proposed" could formalize and become laws, thousands of proposals surface every year in every city, If you have a brain, use it.

Is a vague and far fetched " proposal" newsworthy at all? it's just a troll article worth nothing.
 
beijingwalker said:
why those people bought and rode those electric wheelchairs now when all the E bikes are still available? Very few " proposed" could formalize and become laws, thousands of proposals surface every year in every city, If you have a brain, use it.

Is a vague and far fetched " proposal" newsworthy at all? it's just a troll article worth nothing.
I never said Chinese people were smart. If they want to waste their money on a non-issue then so be it.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
electric bicycle are not banned.

It's just a hype created by a self-published media employing some people.

Is OP unable to find any news to smear China? Even this kind of self media hype campaign is being used?
 
MH.Yang said:
electric bicycle are not banned.

It's just a hype created by a self-published media employing some people.

Is OP unable to find any news to smear China? Even this kind of self media hype campaign is being used?
Lol! How is a funny article about people riding wheelchairs instead of scooters some big China smear? You guys have zero sense of humor. Maybe you guys really are Borg robots.
 

