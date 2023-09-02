What's new

SCMP: Five detained in China on suspicion of falsely [under]reporting flood casualties in Sichuan province

China arrests 5 for falsely reporting flood death toll

Chinese authorities have detained five people on suspicion of falsely understating the number of deaths and missing persons in the aftermath of a flash flood at a construction site in Sichuan province, according to state media on August 30, 2023. The company initially reported no deaths and six people missing. After an investigation, local government officials found four people had been killed and 48 were missing.
 
Well done. Those who made rumors deserve to be put into jail.
 

