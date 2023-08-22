🆘 SCMP: China’s silver tsunami to grow with elderly to number 520 million by 2050

Get Ya Wig Split
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Feb 22, 2017
- Messages
- 2,345
- Reaction score
- -2
- Country
- Location
China population: 100 million more senior citizens expected in next decade as ageing crisis enters ‘crucial juncture’
- Number of citizens aged over 60 in China is expected to expand by an average of 10 million per year over the next decade
- Over 38 per cent of the population is also expected to be aged over 60 by 2050, adding to concerns over the state pension fund, elderly care facilities and medical services
The acceleration will push the number of senior citizens to 520 million by 2050, or 37.8 per cent of the population, according to Renmin University of China vice-president Du Peng.
China had 209.78 million people aged over 65 last year, accounting for 14.9 per cent of the population, up from 200 million in 2021, according to official data.
“The coming decade from now on is the most crucial juncture for China to actively respond to the aging population,” Du said in an interview with Tencent Finance last week.
Beijing acknowledged various demographic challenges, including a low birth rate and fast ageing society, in May and vowed “high-quality development” of its population, although concrete measures have yet to be introduced.
It is already struggling to pick up its sluggish economic momentum, with a vanishing demographic dividend – when the labour force is large and both ends of the demographic curve are much smaller – and increasing pension pressures further complicating recovery efforts.
Pensions overtook family support for the first time as the main source of financial income for China’s elderly population in 2020, which Du considers as an “active signal”.
The urban worker pension fund, the backbone of the country’s state pension system, had earlier been predicted to run out of money by 2035 due to a decline in the available work force as the gap between contributions and outlays increases.
China will have an elderly population equal to that of all developed countries combined by 2030, Du added.
The National Health Commission estimated that China will have 402 million people aged over 60 by 2040.
The World Health Organization in October said that by 2030, one in six people in the world will be aged over 60, with the 2.1 billion people worldwide set to be aged over 60 by 2050.
Last year, 29.1 per cent of Japan’s population were aged over 65, with 17 per cent in the United States and South Korea and 7 per cent in India, according to World Bank data.
There were only 5.04 million elderly care beds at the end of 2021, according to the Ministry of Civil Affairs, while 40 million senior citizens shared 53.1 billion yuan (US$7.3 billion) in a variety of government subsidies.
China should also implement a flexible retirement system, starting with professions that are in high demand, such as teachers and doctors.
The elderly can also help address China’s shrinking young population by creating communities that blend seniors with young children, offering a helping hand to the overwhelmed younger generation to raise their children, Du added.
Last year, China’s population declined for the first time in six decades, with the national birth rate for 2022 falling to a record low.
China’s silver tsunami to grow with elderly to number 520 million by 2050
Number of citizens aged over 60 in China is expected to expand by an average of 10 million per year over the next decade, adding to concerns over the state pension fund, elderly care facilities and medical services.
www.scmp.com
China’s silver tsunami to grow with elderly to number 520 million by 2050
Number of citizens aged over 60 in China is expected to expand by an average of 10 million per year over the next decade, adding to concerns over the state pension fund, elderly care facilities and medical services.
www.scmp.com
@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote
@beijingwalker everything is fine in China, no doubt.
Last edited: