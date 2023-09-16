School Board Purges Library of All Books Written Before 2008

The board has said older books, regardless of publication date, are allowed in schools if they are “accurate, relevant to the student population, inclusive, not harmful, and support the current curriculum.”

Luciani, other students and an advocacy group made up of concerned Peel school community members said it appears some texts have been removed just for being more than 15 years old, based on new board weeding guidelines that instruct librarians to carry out the process with an equity lens

Reina Takata, a Grade 10 student, said her school librarian recently informed students that books published before 2008 were no longer available since the board implemented its new weeding guidelines earlier this year.

“A lot of my favourite books are published before 2008 and if I don’t get a chance to read them, that’s pretty upsetting for me,” Takata said Thursday while standing outside her school in Mississauga.

“I noticed that ‘The Hunger Games’ is now gone. ‘Harry Potter’ series is gone…Now there are rows upon rows of empty shelves. Why wasn’t our opinion consulted as students?”