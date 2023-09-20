What's new

Scans on two ‘alien’ bodies in Mexico suggest that they are not assembled or manipulated

Scans on two ‘alien’ bodies in Mexico suggest that they are not assembled or manipulated​

Experts still sceptical over Jaime Maussan’s claims of ‘non-human beings’, after unusual presentation to country’s congress

19 September 2023


...
“[They] belong to a single skeleton that has not been joined to other pieces,” he said.

Footage of the team carrying out the tests shows one of the bodies bearing an elongated head, two slanted eyes and a small upturned nose. While it bears a resemblance to fictional depictions of aliens, scientists have yet to suggest that they are indeed from another planet.
...

So, the conclusion is the alien is real.

OMG!!!

They are going to invade Earth and eliminate humanity to extinction just like in the movie!
 

