SC to hear plea seeking cancellation of Maryam Nawaz’s bail on Aug 22

HAIDER

HAIDER

Wonder why she is silent.............​

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on August 22 will take up the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.
A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial will hear the case next week.

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

The Sharif family has been accused of using Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.
According to National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the family took a $15 million loan on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired.
The NAB maintains that more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to her cousin Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.
 

