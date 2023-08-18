What's new

SC to hear plea seeking cancellation of Maryam Nawaz’s bail on Aug 22

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,302
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1692350906448.png

The Supreme Court on August 22 will take up the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.


A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial will hear the case next week.

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

The Sharif family has been accused of using Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

According to National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the family took a $15 million loan on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired.

The NAB maintains that more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to her cousin Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.
arynews.tv

SC to hear plea seeking cancellation of Maryam Nawaz’s bail on Aug 22

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on August 22 will take up the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to PML-N
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI chairman’s bail cancelled in NCA £190m scandal
Replies
2
Views
136
Babaasif
B
HAIDER
Mariam going to London, Maryam passport not required, NAB tell LHC
Replies
0
Views
451
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam Nawaz decides to take part in Balochistan's politics
Replies
4
Views
198
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
HAIDER
Maryam Nawaz direct attack on SC judges through her tweets in her cousin’s illegal majority case
Replies
1
Views
367
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam Nawaz inquires after teenage housemaid Rizwana
Replies
5
Views
105
alphapak
alphapak

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom