Saw Bushra’s face on wedding day, Imran swears on Holy Quran

Aun Chaudhry says ex-PTI chief will have ‘no place to hide’ if he reveals his ‘secrets’Former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday denied allegations surrounding his marriage to Bushra Bibi, swearing on the Holy Quran that he saw the latter’s face only on the day of his nikkah (Islamic marriage).In his first media talk since being imprisoned, Khan dismissed accusations against him, labelling the claims that he ruined the married life of Bushra Bibi’s former husband Khawar Farid Maneka as “immoral and unprecedented”.He expressed frustration that false accusations were being levelled against his wife, particularly by her ex-husband.The controversy escalated when Maneka, in an interview with a private news channel, said that Khan and Bushra had married during– a waiting period that a Muslim woman must observe on account of the death of her husband or dissolution of the marriage.Maneka accused Khan of interfering in his family affairs, attempting to establish a relationship in the name ofwith Bushra Bibi.Responding to Khan's claim of never meeting Bushra Bibi before their marriage, Aun Chaudhry, a former close confidante of the ex-prime minister, challenged the assertion.“When a leader, who claims himself to be a national leader tells such a blatant lie, it becomes my duty to reveal the truth,” Chaudhry stated.He claimed that if he disclosed the ‘secrets’ of the former PTI chief, he would have no place to hide in shame. Chaudhry asserted that even before their marriage, Bushra Bibi had met and seen Imran Khan on several occasions.He challenged Bushra Bibi to swear on the Holy Quran that she did not show her face to Khan before their marriage. Chaudhry claimed that he personally arranged meetings between Khan and Bushra before their marriage.Khan, in his media interaction today, also addressed the “London plan”, alleging it was designed to make Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif’s return possible and target PTI.Talking about the May 9 riots, he said that over 10,000 PTI activists were arrested within the first 48 hours following the incidents.The former prime minister said that the PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in a video could be seen directing people not to enter the Corp Commander House in Lahore (Jinnah house), questioning why the commission on the May 9 incidents has not been formed yet.He emphasised his determination to fight until the last breath and declared that the PTI would emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.He said that the PTI victory would be reminiscent of Sheikh Mujeebur Rehman’s Awami League’s victory in 1970.He further lamented that the growth rate which was at 6.17 per cent during his tenure was reduced to zero by the subsequent governments that came after his removal as the premier.