'Save Manipur': Olympian Mirabai Chanu Cries For PM Modi's Help As Hindus Continue Violence

'Save Manipur': Olympian Mirabai Chanu Cries For PM Modi's Help As Violence Continues | Watch​

News
Published on Jul 18, 2023 10:07 AM IST
Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring an end to the ongoing clashes between two communities in her home state of Manipur. "Please save the people of Manipur," said champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu in a video message. Manipur has been witnessing clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3. Over 150 people have been killed in the ongoing violent ethnic clashes so far.​


'Save Manipur': Olympian Mirabai Chanu Cries For PM Modi's Help As Violence Continues | Watch

