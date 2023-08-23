What's new

Savage, illiterate Taliban developing their country in ways our "sophisticated" elite can't even dream about

I watched this youtube video recently and was surprised to learn Afghanistan is currently building a 285km artificial river across Northern Afghanistan.

  • They are doing this without any foreign funding or foreign support
  • They planned to be complete by 2028, but are likely to be finished by 2025
  • They plan to supply water to 55,000 hectares of land
  • They plan to use solar panels to power the project
  • The project will cost $600 million

Meanwhile every year our cities turn to Venice during the monsoon, we suffer from drought regularly, and local to us, for nearly a decade now, the last 150 metres of this bridge have not been completed.

The elites of Pakistan is the reason for the regression of our country. They need to be kicked out by force... But who is gonna do it?
 

