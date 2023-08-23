Savage, illiterate Taliban developing their country in ways our "sophisticated" elite can't even dream about

313ghazi
I watched this youtube video recently and was surprised to learn Afghanistan is currently building a 285km artificial river across Northern Afghanistan.
Meanwhile every year our cities turn to Venice during the monsoon, we suffer from drought regularly, and local to us, for nearly a decade now, the last 150 metres of this bridge have not been completed.
- They are doing this without any foreign funding or foreign support
- They planned to be complete by 2028, but are likely to be finished by 2025
- They plan to supply water to 55,000 hectares of land
- They plan to use solar panels to power the project
- The project will cost $600 million
