Saudi "prince" dies in plane crash

Darius77

Darius77

Feb 28, 2019
There is a lot of speculation on this bastards death on Arab blogs, He was responsible for the bombing of Yemen's women and children like Zionist child killing masters. Some say MBS had him killed to remove al guard Sudairi clan threat, just like Nayef and rest of the clowns who have been disappearing.

Saudi prince dies in plane crash – media​

Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz was reportedly killed during a training exercise with the Royal Saudi Air Force


Saudi Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has died aged 62, the Saudi monarchy announced on Thursday. Reports in Arabic media claim the prince was killed in a plane crash.

The Saudi royal court announced the prince’s passing in a short statement, saying that funeral prayers for the deceased royal would be performed at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.

Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz was the son of Prince Bandar and the grandson of the first Saudi monarch, King Abdulaziz. Born in 1961, he was a lieutenant colonel in the Royal Saudi Air Force and served as assistant intelligence chief at the GIP, the Saudi intelligence agency, from 2004 to 2012.

While the court’s statement did not reveal a cause of death, Lebanon’s Al Mashhad news outlet reported that the prince died when his F-15 fighter jet crashed during a training exercise with the air force earlier on Thursday.

Saudi prince dies in plane crash – media

Saudi Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz has died aged 62, reportedly in a plane crash
All Saudi/Emirati and other Arabs leaders and princes and princesses should take heed, Life and death is in the hands of Allah alone, he can take what he gave you within a split second... If these leaders didn't change their course, their abide will be hell fire with the likes of Hitler, Natanyahu and Abu Jahal.
 

