Saudi-Israel talks for normalization have ended.

An official in the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office says that Saudi Arabia has informed the American administration to stop any discussions related to normalization with Israel.
The official pointed out that the opposition of the pillars of Netanyahu’s government to any gesture towards the Palestinians, and Netanyahu’s acceptance of the demands of the pillars of the extreme right, represented by the parties of Itamar Ben Gvir, Minister of National Security, and the party of Bezalel Smotrich, Minister of Finance, means torpedoing any possibility of rapprochement with the Palestinians, and thus with the Saudis.
Source: https://elaph.com/Web/News/2023/09/1515600.html