What's new

Saudi Crown Prince MBS: Can he Bring Peace to The Middle East?

-=virus=- said:
Patrick Bet-David explains how Saudi Crown Prince MBS is reshaping the Middle East with his vision for the future of Saudi Arabia.

Click to expand...

Did you recruit any PDF members for defence hub yet?
 
-=virus=- said:
Patrick Bet-David explains how Saudi Crown Prince MBS is reshaping the Middle East with his vision for the future of Saudi Arabia.

Click to expand...

Making peace with Iran was the key move MBS made to accomplish what this guy is saying.

His arguments are flawed, the Israel/Palestine issue is not a direct security threat to KSA. Only way to bring the temperature down in the ME is get USA and EU to lean on Israel to stop the war crimes. KSA doesn't have much leverage in that area.
 
Goenitz said:
It is Qatar.. facilitating deals with IEA and the US... isreal and Palestine.. etc
Click to expand...
Good point.

MBS started genocidal war in Yemen, had role in the wars in Syria, Libya, blockaded Qatar, promoted western pop culture, and positioned himself as the top suckup. Nothing of leadership value.

Saddam was tyrannical and brutal, started two wrong wars, but history will look more favorably on him.
 
Saudi's have money but they dont have the numbers. For any country to want to become a major power, economically, militarily, socially it needs a large young population. The Saudis have a large country but 40% of the population are foreign. MBS can only be a cheque book king.
 
Dalit said:
Did you recruit any PDF members for defence hub yet?
Click to expand...
I stumbled upon that place via a google search while searching for what happened here and decided to join. There's quite a few PDFrs on there but woh baat nahi hai yaha wali.
 
Last edited:
-=virus=- said:
I stumbled upon that place via a google search while searching for what happened here and decided to join. There's quite a few PDFrs on there but woh baat nahi hai yaha wali.
Click to expand...

I'm technically a member there myself. Hadn't logged in in a while and now I can't get back in unfortunately

There are some good people over there
 

Similar threads

The SC
Saudi Arabia, US sign MoU for corridor linking Asia, Gulf, Europe: Everything to know
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
97
Views
6K
Haldorss
Haldorss
H
The Best of Frenemies: Saudi Crown Prince Clashes With U.A.E. President (WSJ)
Replies
1
Views
835
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
D
Biden dispatches top adviser for talks with Saudi crown prince on normalizing relations with Israel
Replies
9
Views
792
kingQamaR
K
beijingwalker
Saudi Crown Prince touts 'good neighborliness,' strategic ties with China's Xi
Replies
2
Views
667
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
_NOBODY_
Why Saudi Arabia’s economy needs sport
Replies
0
Views
76
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom