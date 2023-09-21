Saudi crown prince says in rare interview 'every day we get closer' to normalization with Israel
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman says in an interview with Fox News that aired Wednesday that ongoing negotiations over Israel means the prospects of normalized relations between both countries “get closer” every day but that treatment of Palestinians is “very important.”
apnews.com
Saudi crown prince: Israel and Saudi Arabia moving closer to normalization ‘every day’
MBS: Would be biggest deal since end of Cold War; will work with 'whoever runs Israel'; Palestinians 'important'; US official: PM knows 'very hard things' needed on Palestinian front
www.timesofisrael.com