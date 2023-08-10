What's new

Saudi Arabia shows interest in investment potential of Pakistan’s mining, energy, IT sectors

Saudi Arabia has shown keen interest in the investment potential of Pakistan’s mining, energy, agriculture, and information technology sectors.

This interest was expressed by a high-level sixteen-member Saudi delegation led by Kingdom's Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji, during its two-day special visit to Pakistan. The visit, concluded today, was the first one from any friendly country to promote foreign investment through the Special Investment Facilitation Council. The visit reflects a firm resolve of Saudi Arabia to invest in Pakistan.

The delegation was given a detailed briefing about the true potential of Pakistan, highlighting SIFC as a single window to facilitate foreign investment in various sectors.

During the visit, views were exchanged with the Saudi delegation on specific development projects. The delegation members apprised the Pakistani side of benefits and their proposals about Saudi investment in various sectors of Pakistan. On the occasion, both the sides reiterated their resolve to work together to enhance bilateral cooperation in various sectors and projects.

On the conclusion of the visit, the Saudi delegation also met with Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and discussed various matters and brotherly relations between the two countries.

The Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister said that they held fruitful discussions with the Pakistani authorities and hoped that this will continue in future as well. He further said an agreement is likely to be signed which will be beneficial for both the countries.

Waleed Al-Khuraiji reassured that the Saudi leadership, including King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud have always been a strong supporters of good relations with Pakistan.
