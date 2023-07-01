What's new

Saudi Arabia keen to provide all-out cooperation in Bangladesh's development

Saudi Arabia keen to provide all-out cooperation in Bangladesh's development​


BSS
30 Jun 2023, 10:50
Update : 30 Jun 2023, 19:01

image-133780-1688102380.jpg

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia, June 30, 2023 (BSS) - Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has said that his country is keen to provide comprehensive cooperation in the ongoing development and progress of Bangladesh.

"Saudi Arabia is always keen to provide all-out cooperation in the development and progress of Bangladesh," Saudi Crown Prince told Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin while exchanging greetings with the President at a reception programme in Makkah on Thursday evening.

The Crown Prince hosted the reception in honor of the Heads of State and Government of various Muslim countries gathered here on the occasion of the Holy Hajj.

1688186149936.jpeg


The President along with his wife Dr Rebecca Sultana and other family members are now on a 10-day visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to perform Hajj as royal guests of the Saudi government.

During the exchange of greetings with the Prince, the President said Bangladesh always gives top priority to increase bilateral and multilateral relations in various fields including trade and investment with Saudi Arabia.

Inviting the Saudi Crown Prince to visit Bangladesh, the Head of State told the Prince that the people of Bangladesh are eagerly waiting to welcome him, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS today.

The people of Bangladesh want development and progress of the World Muslim Ummah under the leadership of Saudi Arabia, he said.

During the meeting, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appreciated the development and progress of Bangladesh.
Bangladesh will move forward on the path of development and progress in days to come, he hoped.

Referring to the plan for visiting Bangladesh, the Saudi Crown Prince said he wants to visit Bangladesh with a specific programme so that it can be marked as a unique milestone in the development and partnership of the two countries in future.

President Shahabuddin expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Saudi government and people for the warm hospitality extended to him and his entourages.

Saudi Arabia always assure investment in countries like Bangladesh but always invest in the West. Same with UAE and other Gulf countries.
 
Homo Sapiens said:
Saudi Arabia always assure investment in countries like Bangladesh but always invest in the West. Same with UAE and other Gulf countries.
Click to expand...
Yes, another empty promise. These guys are paying hundreds of millions of dollars to footballers who are past their prime. No one's watching Saudi football no matter how many players they buy.

Instead, they could have helped reduce poverty in Muslim countries with the money they spend on these lavish vanity projects. These Saudis and the Emiratis sickens me. Allah blessed them with riches and they are wasting it all on tower building competitions (read d**k measuring) and luxury. They will pay the price in this world or the next.
 

