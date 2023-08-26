What's new

Saudi Arabia is having second thoughts in joining BRICS

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said today that Saudi Arabia will consider whether to join the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) group of emerging economies once it gets "the details" on "the nature of membership", after the bloc admitted six more countries on Thursday.

"We are awaiting details from the group on the invitation, the nature of the membership and its elements. Based on that and the internal measures, we will take the appropriate decision," Bin Farhan was quoted as saying by private Saudi television Al Arabiya.

Saudi Arabia says it will study whether to join BRICS after getting "the details"

I guess Saudi Arabia might back out from BRICS to show solidarity with her all weather ally Pakistan; which continues to have total and complete influence on Saudi Arabia's foreign policy.
 
I guess Saudi Arabia might back out from BRICS to show solidarity with her all weather ally Pakistan; which continues to have total and complete influence on Saudi Arabia's foreign policy.
Are you devoid of all sanity?
 
I guess Saudi Arabia might back out from BRICS to show solidarity with her all weather ally Pakistan; which continues to have total and complete influence on Saudi Arabia's foreign policy.
Saudi Arabia is a sovereign country and can make its own decisions, it normally does.

Question is what BRICS has to offer to Saudi Arabia? Is this a feel-good bloc? An experiment?
 

