Saudi Arabia is having second thoughts in joining BRICS

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said today that Saudi Arabia will consider whether to join the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) group of emerging economies once it gets "the details" on "the nature of membership", after the bloc admitted six more countries on Thursday.
"We are awaiting details from the group on the invitation, the nature of the membership and its elements. Based on that and the internal measures, we will take the appropriate decision," Bin Farhan was quoted as saying by private Saudi television Al Arabiya.
