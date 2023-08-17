beijingwalker
Saudi Arabia, China ink $1.33bn worth of cooperation deals
The Saudi-Chinese Business Forum is being held in Beijing (SPA)
ARAB NEWS
August 17, 202312:15
RIYADH: Riyadh and Beijing have inked a dozen cooperation agreements worth over $1.33 billion on the sidelines of the Saudi-Chinese Business Forum, bolstering collaboration in key sectors such as infrastructure, financing and housing.
The developments at the event, being held in Beijing, signifies the deepening ties between the two countries, paving the way for enhanced growth and shared progress, Saudi Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail said in a tweet.
These partnerships are set to foster advancements in key areas, signaling a promising trajectory for the mutual growth of the Kingdom and China, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
