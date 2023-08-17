What's new

Saudi Arabia, China ink $1.33bn worth of cooperation deals

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
61,634
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Saudi Arabia, China ink $1.33bn worth of cooperation deals​

Saudi Arabia, China ink $1.33bn worth of cooperation deals

The Saudi-Chinese Business Forum is being held in Beijing (SPA)

ARAB NEWS
August 17, 202312:15

RIYADH: Riyadh and Beijing have inked a dozen cooperation agreements worth over $1.33 billion on the sidelines of the Saudi-Chinese Business Forum, bolstering collaboration in key sectors such as infrastructure, financing and housing.

The developments at the event, being held in Beijing, signifies the deepening ties between the two countries, paving the way for enhanced growth and shared progress, Saudi Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail said in a tweet.

These partnerships are set to foster advancements in key areas, signaling a promising trajectory for the mutual growth of the Kingdom and China, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

www.arabnews.com

Saudi Arabia, China ink $1.33bn worth of cooperation deals

RIYADH: Riyadh and Beijing have inked a dozen cooperation agreements worth over $1.33 billion on the sidelines of the Saudi-Chinese Business Forum, bolstering collaboration in key sectors such as infrastructure, financing and housing. The developments at the event, being held in Beijing...
www.arabnews.com www.arabnews.com
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Saudi Arabia, China contemplate energy security through petrochemical JVs
Replies
0
Views
365
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
L
Source Speculates on Iran-Saudi Nuclear Cooperation
Replies
0
Views
353
lydian fall
L
beijingwalker
China, Arab countries sign 30 agreements worth almost $10bln
Replies
1
Views
404
The SC
The SC
beijingwalker
Saudis join Shanghai Cooperation Organization as China bromance blossoms
Replies
0
Views
425
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China inks 'strategic partnership' with Palestinan Authority as it expands Middle East presence
Replies
0
Views
297
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom