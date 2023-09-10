What's new

Saudi Arabia Announces New Economic Corridor ......

but what about the 25 Billion that Hafiz Gee was promising? main phir nah he sumjhon?
 
May be that was the whole reason to topple the government in April 2022 ........... to make space for other economic players in region by castrating CPEC.
 
Crimson Blue said:
May be that was the whole reason to topple the government in April 2022 ........... to make space for other economic players in region by castrating CPEC.
CPEC continues FYI. It would be sensible to talk about its projects, terms and conditions, and impact.
 
Do we Pakistanis have a spine or not? This same Saudi Arabia spend billions to promote their sect in Pakistan, brainwashed young children and made them extremists, the same saudia whom Pakistan and Pakistanis have been bowing down to for decades, same saudia which wouldn't allow Pakistan to improve their relations with Iran and other states. Pakistanis kept on closing their eyes and ears and continued to worship.

The same Saudia now spending billions to promote their relations with India, trying to rival Cpec. Where are those Pakistanis who have been saying for 20 years on PDF that Saudia hamara bhai hei.

I am not blaming saudia but Pakistanis. Hum ek chamcha mulk hei, otherwise would you dare to show saudia their true face. Saudi lovers will certainly make it out that Pakistan will benefit mostly lol

Azadkashmir said:
mbs just shat on pakistan establishment. munir go wipe his beduin ***.
100%. Pakistan for decades have been on purpose not improving relations with Iran because Saudia would pull their pants down. But now saudia is hugging Iran and India, shitting on Pakistan leadership face. Pakistan betrayed Turkey during Malaysian summit, betraying China with taking the mick with Cpec and Gwadar.
 
LeGenD said:
CPEC continues FYI. It would be sensible to talk about its projects, terms and conditions, and impact.
Government has not announced any big company setting up manufacturing under CPEC in past 16 months. After the PM's China visit in Feb 2022, China was to fast track the opening of new manufacturing units in Pakistan.

What happened to that money generating phase of CPEC?

Even ministry of planning & development does not talk about CPEC projects anymore.

All the talk is about SIFC / GCC countries now.
 
This sounds like a pie in the sky project to be honest, hydrogen adaption as a fuel source is a long ways off. Secondly there's a little tiny matter of Arabian sea, persian gulf, red sea and Mediterranean sea in the way of this corridors. Not sure what this corridor will offer that cannot be achieved with existing shipping lanes, unless they plan to build a physical bridge from India to Arabian peninsula.
 

