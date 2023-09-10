Saudi Arabia Announces New Economic Corridor ......

Azadkashmir said: mbs just shat on pakistan establishment. munir go wipe his beduin ***. Click to expand...

Do we Pakistanis have a spine or not? This same Saudi Arabia spend billions to promote their sect in Pakistan, brainwashed young children and made them extremists, the same saudia whom Pakistan and Pakistanis have been bowing down to for decades, same saudia which wouldn't allow Pakistan to improve their relations with Iran and other states. Pakistanis kept on closing their eyes and ears and continued to worship.The same Saudia now spending billions to promote their relations with India, trying to rival Cpec. Where are those Pakistanis who have been saying for 20 years on PDF that Saudia hamara bhai hei.I am not blaming saudia but Pakistanis. Hum ek chamcha mulk hei, otherwise would you dare to show saudia their true face. Saudi lovers will certainly make it out that Pakistan will benefit mostly lol100%. Pakistan for decades have been on purpose not improving relations with Iran because Saudia would pull their pants down. But now saudia is hugging Iran and India, shitting on Pakistan leadership face. Pakistan betrayed Turkey during Malaysian summit, betraying China with taking the mick with Cpec and Gwadar.