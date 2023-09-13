What's new

Saudi announcing 100 Billion USD investment in India!

I pity Pakistanis who're still simping for these Bedouins. They're investing in your enemy, making those strong who would annihilate you and your families and erase Pakistan from the map sooner rather than later.

When are you going to wake up? Have some dignity, know your worth!

Pakistanis mean nothing for these so called 'Arabs' but here we have million members of Jahiliyyah in Pakistan who would sell their own country to save some Arabian prince's a*ss.

When does this toxic mindset in Pakistan cease to exist? How can you see all of this and still blindly follow them and celebrate them like Hindus worshipping their cows?
 

